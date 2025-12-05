Regional rehab center for girls now operational in Cebu — DSWD-7

The Regional Rehabilitation Center for Youth (RRCY) for Girls in Consolacion, Cebu is now fully operational. | Photo from DSWD

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The country’s first rehabilitation facility for female children in conflict with the law has began its full operations on November 2025, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region VII has announced.

The Regional Rehabilitation Center for Youth (RRCY) for Girls in Consolacion, Cebu, was launched on June earlier this year in addition to the agency’s Centers and Residential Care Facilities.

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Center’s facilities

Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero shared that the latest center’s amenities and facilities had been completed and ready for use.

“With a bed capacity of 25, the center is now fully equipped with essential features for a residential rehabilitation setting, including an open court and an activity center designed to support therapeutic and developmental activities,” she said.

The RRCY for Girls has a staff of 15 personnel, including houseparents, social workers, administrative staff, utility workers, security guards, a cook, a nurse, and a psychologist.

The center houses those who violated RA 7610 (Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act) and RA 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012).

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Rehabilitation efforts

The center has partnered with other agencies to strengthen its programs, including the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) for vocational skills training.

“There are structured activities in the center, along with homelife services such as gardening, crochet-making, pastry production, cookery, and handicrafts to productively engage our residents,” Lucero said.

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Meanwhile, the Department of Education will spearhead the Alternative Learning System (ALS) for the residents.

The DSWD also partnered with the local government of Consolacion for the installation of a hydroponic garden, and weekly medical and dental services through its Rural Health Unit.

Child in conflict with the law

A “child in conflict with the law” is a minor who is alleged, accused, or found to have committed an offense under Philippine law, whom the center aims to reform and rehabilitate.

“It is not about tolerating offenses but putting the best interests of the children, as mandated by law. Our focus is to protect their welfare and help them reintegrate positively into society,” Lucero explained.

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