Eastern Visayas: Classes, work suspended due to Wilma

BAD WEATHER. The map in the Visayas shows the areas directly affected by Tropical Depression Wilma. The provinces shaded in blue are placed under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 on Friday (Dec. 5, 2025). (PAGASA graphics)

TACLOBAN CITY, Philippines – Several local government units in Eastern Visayas have suspended work in the government and classes at all levels on Friday as Tropical Depression Wilma continues to dump heavy rains in the region since Thursday.

In Tacloban City, the regional capital, Mayor Alfred Romualdez issued Executive Order (EO) No. 2025-12-68, suspending classes in both public and private schools, as well as government work, within the city.

READ: Wilma: Live updates

Safety of residents first

The directive aims to prioritize the safety of residents, as authorities anticipate Wilma to cause widespread disruption.

“The safety and general welfare of government personnel, students, teachers, and the general public must be prioritized during adverse weather conditions,” Romualdez said in the EO.

In Southern Leyte province, Governor Damian Mercado issued EO No. 62-2025 suspending classes at all levels, both public and private, to ensure the safety of learners.

READ: Signal No. 1 up in 13 areas as TD Wilma heads towards PH

Similar directives issued

Similar directives have been issued by Eastern Samar Governor Ralp Vincent Evardone, Northern Samar Governor Harris Ongchuan, and Biliran Governor Rogelio Espina.

Several mayors in Leyte and Samar provinces issued executive orders suspending classes and work in the government due to a heavy rainfall warning and the hoisting of Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 in the region’s six provinces.

Center of TD Wilma

As of 8 a.m. on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the center of the tropical depression was estimated, based on all available data, at 235 km. east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

READ: Wilma to bring heavy rain in Cebu this weekend — Pagasa

The cyclone was moving southwestward at 15 kms. per hour (kph), packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

Meanwhile, PAGASA warned of possible flooding and landslides in Leyte and Samar provinces due to heavy rains dumped by a low-pressure area and shearline.

PAGASA identified several rivers in six provinces likely to be affected by the downpour—Sangputan, Palo, Solano, Daguitan, Marabong, Cadacan, Bongquirogon, Salug, Pagbanagaran, Pagsangahan, and Binahaan in Leyte; and Catarman, Bugko, Pambujan, Catubig, Palapag, Mano, and Gamay in Northern Samar.

Other rivers are Oras, Dolores, Ulot, Taft, Borongan, Suribao, Llorente, Balangiga, and Sulat in Eastern Samar; Basey, Silaga, Calbiga, and Jibatan in Samar; Bisay, Himbangan, and Pandan in Southern Leyte; and all river systems in Biliran province. (PNA)

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