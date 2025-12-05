P59-M T-shirt procurement of Cebu Province flagged by COA

INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — State auditors have flagged multiple “significant irregularities” in Cebu province’s P59.05-million payment for white round-neck T-shirts intended for public school students.

In its Annual Audit Report for 2024, the Commission on Audit (COA) cited inconsistent delivery records, questionable documentation, and possible violations of national procurement laws over the multi-million purchase.

The province contracted a supplier under a P114.04-million agreement to deliver 966,481 shirts for students in the Provincial and City Schools Divisions for School Year 2024–2025.

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As of Dec. 31, 2024, Cebu had paid P59,056,522 to the contractor, charged to the Special Education Fund.

But state auditors discovered deficiencies that were “inconsistent” with Presidential Decree 1445, COA Circular 2002-003 and the Government Procurement Reform Act (Republic Act 9184), casting doubt on the regularity and authenticity of the purchase.

Delivery records do not match

COA’s review found discrepancies in the deliveries recorded in the Acceptance and Inspection Reports (AIRs).

The documents, according to auditors, indicated 500,479 shirts had been delivered, and the warehouse personnel’s January 13, 2025 report, which showed mismatches totaling 11,903 shirts.

The warehouse report also failed to record the 22,025 shirts supposedly delivered on Aug. 15, 2024.

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The inconsistencies “raise significant concerns regarding the accuracy, regularity and authenticity of both the reported quantities and actual dates of delivery,” COA added.

The state’s auditing body further noted that the AIRs for Aug. 12, 2024 did not indicate the place of delivery.

Warehouse staff later told auditors the goods were received at the Cebu Provincial Capitol, contrary to the contract, which designated the Provincial General Services Office (PGSO) Motor Pool Warehouse in M. Velez St., Cebu City as the official delivery site.

One AIR also showed that the PGSO acceptance signature line had been erased.

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Timeline contradictions

The first disbursement voucher included a letter from the supplier requesting a 15-day extension until Aug. 31, 2024 due to difficulty sourcing raw materials.

The Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) granted the extension.

However, deliveries were recorded on Aug. 12 and 15, the same period the supplier had claimed shortages.

This contradiction, COA said, “may cast doubt on the accuracy of the reported timelines.”

The warehouse report also reflected deliveries made beyond the extended Aug. 31 deadline, which should have triggered liquidated damages under procurement rules.

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Issuance records also inconsistent

Auditors also flagged a discrepancy of 182,372 shirts between the 500,479 pieces indicated in the requisition and issue slips and the 313,950 actually recorded in the warehouse’s issuance report.

COA said the mismatch affects the reliability of the province’s inventory records and noted that the actual list of student recipients had not been submitted for validation.

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Questionable bid documents, signatures

The audit further flagged several irregularities in supplier documents.

Two Secretary’s Certificates authorizing representatives to submit bids were dated 2024 but cited a board meeting held in 2022, nearly two years before the Invitation to Bid was issued on May 21, 2024.

This prompted auditors to raise concerns, believing that the supplier “might have had prior knowledge” of the bid.

Auditors also found that the person who signed the contract (Representative B) was not the same individual listed in the agreement (Representative A).

Representative B’s signatures appeared inconsistent across various official documents, suggesting the possibility of unauthorized signing.

COA recommendations

That’s why COA directed Cebu province to explain all inconsistencies, including delivery mismatches, unrecorded deliveries, the unexplained change in delivery location, the altered AIR signature line, and the non-imposition of liquidated damages.

They also asked management to clarify the issuance discrepancies, the dated Secretary’s Certificates, the contract-signing irregularities, and the varying signatures of Representative B.

Auditors likewise required the province to submit the list of T-shirt recipients and a government-issued ID of Representative B to verify her identity.

During the exit conference, the Provincial Treasurer attributed at least one discrepancy to a clerical error in encoding delivery dates and promised a written reply.

COA said it was still awaiting the province’s full explanation.

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