Cebu City under blue alert as TD Wilma brings days of rain

Photo shows a map in the Visayas of the areas directly affected by Tropical Depression Wilma. The provinces shaded in blue are placed under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 on Friday (Dec. 5, 2025). (PAGASA graphics)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has been placed under heightened readiness as local disaster officials raised a blue alert status since Thursday afternoon.

They are urging residents in flood-prone and mountainous areas to brace for possible evacuations ahead of days of expected heavy rainfall from Tropical Depression (TD) Wilma.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chief of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), confirmed on Friday, December 5, that the city had been under blue alert since 2 p.m. Thursday, following Pagasa forecasts showing the incoming weather system would dump significant rains across the city.

READ: Wilma: Live updates

‘Ayaw kumpiyansa’

Tumulak reminded barangays and residents not to let their guard down, especially after the widespread flooding caused by Tropical Depression Tino last month.

“Base sa mga forecast nakita nato naa nay mga pag-uwan. Ang forecast ugma adlawa to Sabado. Muhangyo ta sa mga barangay dili ta pawala sa kompyansa after Tino. Sa mga nagpuyo sa danger zones, mo-evacuate na. Mas maayo maniguro ta ug dili nata mosugot nga naa pay makalas nga kinabuhi sa atong dakbayan,” he said.

(Based on the forecast, we can see that there are rains. The forecast is for tomorrow (Friday) to Saturday. We will appeal to the barangay, we will not be complacent after Tino. To those who live in danger zones, evacuate now. It is better to be sure first and we will not accept that there will be lives lost in our city.)

He added that the city had already coordinated with all 80 barangays.

“Prepared na. Gi-inform na nato ang mga barangay. Blue alert nata since 2 p.m. kay isiguro na nato nga dili na mausban ang unsay nahitabo sa Tino,” he said.

(We are already prepared. We have already informed the barangays. We are on blue alert since 2 p.m. (Thursday) because we have to make sure that what happened during Tino will not happen again.)

Under blue alert, the city activates its Emergency Operations Center, places response teams on standby, and ensures that logistics, communication, and evacuation resources are ready.

READ: EXPLAINER: What does 100–200 mm of heavy rainfall look like in real life?

Rainfall up to 100 mm on Friday; heavier rains on Saturday

Local officials earlier urged residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas to prepare for possible evacuations as Wilma moves closer to Visayas.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of Pagasa Mactan, said Cebu was forecast to receive 50 to 100 millimeters (mm) of rainfall from Thursday night through Friday.

He explained that this volume of rainfall would be equivalent to 250,000 to 500,000 drums of water per square kilometer.

Quiblat stressed that the rainfall might vary in intensity throughout the day.

“Mao na ang atong warning or advisory for 24 hours rainfall, advance information. Ang forecast is today, Thursday to Friday. Kini siya mao ni ang volume but dili ni kay kausa ra ibubo […] Para katong naa sa mga low-lying areas, prone sa baha, magmatngon in advance. The best step is to coordinate with your local disaster manager for mitigation and preparation,” Quiblat said.

(That is our warning or advisory for 24 hours rainfall, advance information. The forecast is today, Thursday to Friday. This is the volume but this will not be dumped in one time […] For our low-lying areas, flood prone areas, they should be more vigilant in advance. The best step is to coordinate with your local disaster manager for mitigation and preparation.)

READ: Cebu City ready for evacuations as TD Wilma threatens heavy rain, floods

Pagasa’s latest 5 a.m. bulletin on Friday said Cebu might experience moderate to occasionally heavy rains until Sunday, December 7.

Heavier rains are expected on Saturday, with projected totals reaching 100 to 200 mm as Wilma approaches the Visayas. Rains are likely to persist through Sunday, though conditions may gradually improve as the system weakens while crossing land.

Barangays told to ready evacuations

Tumulak said barangay captains had been instructed to prepare for preemptive evacuations in vulnerable areas.

“We already properly informed the barangay captains to prepare and possibly conduct evacuation, especially in flood-prone areas. We have also activated the emergency operation center, and heavy equipment like our backhoe is in place. 911 is operational, and communications, including backup power, are ready,” he said.

He again urged residents living near rivers, creeks, and steep slopes to take the warnings seriously.

“If you are living in a danger zone, please evacuate,” he said.

Cebu still under Signal No. 1

As of 5 a.m. Friday, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over northern and central Cebu, including:

Daanbantayan, Medellin, City of Bogo, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Sogod, Catmon, Asturias, Carmen, Danao City, Balamban, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Cordova, Lapu-Lapu City, Toledo City, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, City of Naga, Minglanilla, City of Talisay, Aloguinsan, City of Carcar, Sibonga, Barili, Alcantara, Ronda, Dumanjug, Argao, Moalboal, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcoy, Bantayan, and Camotes Islands.

Signal No. 1 means strong winds and significant rains may occur within 36 hours.

Wilma’s movement

Pagasa said the center of TD Wilma was last located 245 km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

It currently packs maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gusts of up to 55 km/h, while moving west-southwest at 20 km/h.

The weather bureau said Wilma would be expected to make its initial landfall in Eastern Visayas or the Dinagat Islands between Friday evening and Saturday morning. It will then continue to cross the Visayas until Sunday before emerging over the Sulu Sea and moving toward northern Palawan by Monday morning.

Pagasa forecasts Wilma to remain a tropical depression, but warns that its rains—especially the expected 100–200 mm on Saturday—may cause flooding and landslides in both low-lying and mountainous areas.

Stay alert, follow advisories

Public and disaster response offices across Cebu City are advised to implement necessary safety measures, while residents in vulnerable communities are urged to remain vigilant and comply with evacuation instructions.

Cebu City’s blue alert status will remain in effect as authorities monitor the situation and prepare for potential impacts through the weekend.

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