LIST: Cancelled flights to and from Cebu due to TD Wilma

The Mactan-Cebu International Airport announced several cancelled flights due to tropical depression Wilma, which is expected to bring heavy rains in Cebu. | INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Several flights to and from Cebu have been cancelled due to the inclement weather brought by tropical depression Wilma.

The Mactan-Cebu International Airport announced the following affected flights as of 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 5:

Departures:

DG6791 Cebu to Ozamiz

DG6803 Cebu to Ozamiz

DG6641 Cebu to Pagadian

READ: Wilma: Live updates

Arrivals:

DG6792 Ozamiz to Cebu

DG6804 Ozamiz to Cebu

DG6642 Pagadian to Cebu

Passengers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport and coordinate with their respective airlines for updates, rebooking, or other concerns.

READ: Cebu City under blue alert as TD Wilma brings days of rain

TD Wilma brings heavy rain to Cebu

As of 8:00 a.m. on Friday, the state weather bureau has hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 for the northern and central portions of Cebu.

Strong winds with moderate to occasionally heavy rains are expected to affect the province until Sunday, December 7.

On Friday morning, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) last located the center of the weather system at 235 km East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

READ: Signal No. 1 raised in 18 areas as Tropical Depression Wilma approaches

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