‘Cloud Dancer’ as 2026 Color of the Year – Pantone

Pantone names ‘Cloud Dancer’﻿ as the Color of the Year for 2026. | Image: Pantone

CEBU, Philippines — A soft, calm, and quietly powerful shade is set to define 2026, after Pantone named PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer—a clean, airy white—as its Color of the Year.

Pantone describes Cloud Dancer as a color that “lets everything else shine,” acting as a flexible base that blends easily with any palette.

In an era where people crave for clarity and calm, Pantone says this fresh, breathable white reflects the world’s desire to reset, slow down, and find visual peace.

A color that adapts to any style or space

According to the Pantone Color Institute, Cloud Dancer serves as a “structural color” that supports and enhances other shades rather than overpowering them. Its soft brightness can stand alone or provide contrast, making it ideal for fashion, interiors, branding, and digital design.

“In a world where color has become synonymous with personal expression, this is a shade that can adapt, harmonize, and create contrast, bringing a feeling of airy lightness to all product applications and environments, whether making a stand-alone statement or combined with other hues,” Pantone said.

Fashion: Clean, soft, and wearable

For 2026, Pantone expects Cloud Dancer to appear across fashion runways and everyday wardrobes. It works as the perfect anchor for minimalist, monochrome outfits—whether in classic shirts, basic tees, denim, or activewear.

Pantone notes that the color’s gentle, “billowy softness” pairs well with today’s fashion trends: padded jackets, rounded silhouettes, plush wools, fluffy textures, and cozy, cushioned fabrics that offer comfort and relaxation.

The shade also fits seamlessly into flowing chiffons, light jerseys, and other breezy fabrics that move easily throughout the day.

“Cloud Dancer mixes well with all other colors, supporting rather than shouting,” Pantone added. “It allows others to shine.”

A look back at previous Colors of the Year

Pantone’s yearly announcement often reflects the global mood and cultural landscape.

For 2025, the institute selected PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse, a warm brown inspired by coffee, chocolate, and people’s search for comfort.

In 2024, it was PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz, a soft peach tone meant to evoke warmth, closeness, and care.

What Pantone does

The Pantone Color Institute is a global authority on color trends. It advises brands and designers on how to use color strategically, whether in fashion, interiors, branding, packaging, or digital products. Its annual Color of the Year is seen by many industries as a guide for upcoming aesthetic directions.