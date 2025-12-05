Cebu City: Bacayan fire razes 5 houses, displaces 40 people

A firefighter working to fully put out the blaze that erupted in Sitio Sugarlandia, Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City, on Thursday, December 4. | Photo courtesy of Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fire razed five houses in Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City on Thursday afternoon, December 4, displacing more than 40 individuals and leaving an estimated P420,000 in property damage, according to the Cebu City Fire Station.

The blaze was reported at 4:37 p.m. in Sitio Sugarlandia, where firefighters arrived at 5:08 p.m. and raised the first alarm upon arrival.

Firefighters placed the blaze under control by 5:12 p.m. and declared it fully extinguished a minute later, at 5:13 p.m.

According to the fire station’s report, the incident affected a residential area occupied by eight families.

Five structures were totally burned, while two sustained partial damage. The affected area covered an estimated 280 square meters.

The property owner was identified as Virginia Basergo, whose household was among those impacted.

A total of 23 responders were deployed to the scene, including personnel operating four fire engines from the Barangay Fire Brigade of Cebu City, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) Engines and Tankers, Nestor Archival Rescue and Fire Brigade (NARF), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Cebu City, and other private fire brigades, along with four ambulances, and 15 auxiliary responders.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

As of Friday, December 5, fire investigators have yet to determine the cause of the blaze, and assessments on the incident remain ongoing.

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