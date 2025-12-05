Visayan musician, Budoy Marabiles, passes away at 54

Visayan artist Errol Marabiles, known to many as “Budoy,” has died at age 54. | Contributed Photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Visayan musician, activist, and visual artist Errol “Budoy” Marabiles passed away on Thursday, December 4. He was 54 years old.

Born on October 22, 1971, in Catbalogan, Samar, Marabiles moved to Cebu to pursue the cultural work that would later define his life.

‘Original Sigbin’

In the Visayan music scene, people fondly called Marabiles the “Original Sigbin.” The moniker came from one of the hit songs of Junior Kilat — a Cebu-based reggae, ska, and dub band, which Marabiles fronted.

The band was known for incorporating folklores and social commentary into their music. Junior Kilat was taken from Leon Kilat, a revolutionary leader who fought against the Spanish in Cebu in 1898.

Through their songs, Junior Kilat helped bring Cebuano music to the national stage. “Ako Si M16,” one of their greatest hits, earned the Song of the Year at the 2005 NU-107’s Rock Awards.

The band was composed of Marabiles on vocals, Tiano Evangelista on bass, Archie Ybañez on guitar, Bangin Atienza on turntable, Gina Pestaño on keyboards, Cleofas Quijano on trombone, and Diana Freese on drums.

Visayan representation

Marabiles further reached mainstream audiences when he joined Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Edition in 2006. His humor, songs, and proud Visayan identity endeared him to viewers.

During his stay at the PBB house, he composed and performed several songs for the program’s soundtrack. One was “Budoy Ako,” a Visayan adaptation of “Pinoy Ako.” The other was “Maligo Na Jam,” based on his “Maligo na” (Take a bath already) rap with Rico Robles and Roxanne Barcelo.

His television work extended to the Cebu cable show Ismol Tym, which he co-produced and hosted to spotlight local stories.

A ‘fearless’ artist

Beyond music, he was also a passionate visual artist who studied Fine Arts at the University of the Philippines Cebu.

In an homage, the College of Communication, Art, and Design (CCAD) described him as “an artistic mind that refused confines and embraced constant evolution.”

This creative fearlessness was also seen in his activism. Marabiles was known for his unmistakable political voice, with some of his songs becoming protest anthems. The most notable was “Kawatan” (Thief), which resurfaced this year amid the flood control corruption scandal.

Marabiles remained active in political movements. He performed at rallies and solidarity concerts, including Counterflow Productions’ “Kurapsyon Ang Tinuod Nga Kalamidad!” on November this year.

He also devoted his later years to community arts education, where he taught underprivileged children in Cebu and Dumaguete through his Sigbin Art Hub.

Cultural legacy

Marabiles is remembered as a cultural worker who believed that art should challenge, inspire, and serve the community.

His legacy lives on in the musicians he influenced, the artists he mentored, and the Visayan identity he carried across every stage he stood on.

“His music elevated Cebuano culture; his visual work expanded Philippine imagination; his mentorship uplifted future generations,” CCAD said in a statement.

“In honoring Budoy, we honor the power of art to move communities and create worlds.”

READ: Watch out for the return of Budoy