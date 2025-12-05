In numbers: Typhoon Tino’s destruction in Cebu a month after

Typhoon Tino has affected more than 13 million people, including residents along the Mananga River in Talisay City. | Presidential Communications Office file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – It has been a month since Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) left widespread destruction in Cebu.

While any semblance of normalcy starts to return — restoration of power, water supply, and telecommunications — the road to recovery, however, still proves to be tough.

Dozens are still missing, and hundreds remain in evacuation centers, including families who might be spending their holidays there.

READ: ‘Tino’ causes P1.2B in sugar loss, affects 16K farmers

Here are the numbers as of November 24 and 26:

96 deaths in Cebu Province

33 deaths in Cebu City

49,670 damaged houses in Central Visayas, 6,733 of which have been completely destroyed

304 active evacuation centers in Cebu

166,634 individuals still staying in evacuation centers in Cebu

18,096 internally displaced individuals staying outside evacuation centers

7,035 farmers affected in Central Visayas

P157,360,334.25 damages incurred in the Central Visayas’ agricultural sector

Typhoon Tino dumped rains beyond Cebu’s monthly average, triggering flash floods in most parts of central Cebu, including the capital, which brought unprecedented destruction.

It was the deadliest flooding incident in the island province in the past two decades. / ###

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