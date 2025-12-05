In numbers: Typhoon Tino’s destruction in Cebu a month after
CEBU CITY, Philippines – It has been a month since Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) left widespread destruction in Cebu.
While any semblance of normalcy starts to return — restoration of power, water supply, and telecommunications — the road to recovery, however, still proves to be tough.
Dozens are still missing, and hundreds remain in evacuation centers, including families who might be spending their holidays there.
READ: ‘Tino’ causes P1.2B in sugar loss, affects 16K farmers
Here are the numbers as of November 24 and 26:
- 96 deaths in Cebu Province
- 33 deaths in Cebu City
- 49,670 damaged houses in Central Visayas, 6,733 of which have been completely destroyed
- 304 active evacuation centers in Cebu
- 166,634 individuals still staying in evacuation centers in Cebu
- 18,096 internally displaced individuals staying outside evacuation centers
- 7,035 farmers affected in Central Visayas
- P157,360,334.25 damages incurred in the Central Visayas’ agricultural sector
Typhoon Tino dumped rains beyond Cebu’s monthly average, triggering flash floods in most parts of central Cebu, including the capital, which brought unprecedented destruction.
It was the deadliest flooding incident in the island province in the past two decades. / ###
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