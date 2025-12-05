Cesafi 25: USPF ends tough season with a win vs. Final Four contender 

USPF’s Christian Grant Denisson goes for an easy layup in their final Cesafi elimination round game. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers closed a rough Cesafi men’s basketball season with something to smile about after edging the Final Four–bound University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 62–57, on Thursday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win didn’t shake up the standings, as USC had already secured the fourth seed heading into Saturday’s semifinals. But for USPF, it was a welcome lift at the end of a frustrating campaign that saw them finish at 3-11, just above the cellar-dwelling UP Cebu Fighting Maroons at 2–12.

Keaton Clyde Taburnal led the Panthers with 12 points, four rebounds, and a steal, while Janjan Peteros added 11 points along with three steals.

USC leaned on Uriel Avila, who came off the bench and delivered a team-high 12 points, five rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Kyle Maglinte also chipped in 10 points, eight boards, and four assists.

The Panthers controlled most of the night, leading by as many as 11 at 16–5, though the Warriors kept chipping away. USPF entered the final quarter up 48-41, but USC managed to pull level at 51-all after an Avila layup midway through the period.

John Howard Taala, who finished with five points, hit four in the fourth to help USPF regain the lead at 54–51. From there, the Panthers held firm, with Peteros and Paulo Dalumpines drilling back-to-back threes to fend off USC’s push. Dalumpines later knocked down a jumper entering the final two minutes, effectively sealing the result.

READ: CESAFI: UC beats UV but narrowly misses Final Four; CEC takes last spot

USPF may not be part of the postseason picture, but they walked off the floor with a hard-earned parting shot to end their season.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP