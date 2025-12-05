Maguindanao Sur grenade attack: Four hurt

GRENADE BLAST. Smoke engulfed a targeted residential compound after a 9:45 p.m. explosion in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur on Thursday (Dec. 4, 2025). Four people, including a woman, were hurt in the blast. (CCTV image courtesy of Shariff Aguak LGU)

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao del Sur – Authorities are searching for two men responsible for a grenade attack in this town on which left four people injured on Thursday night.

“Manhunt against the perpetrators is ongoing,” Lt. Col. Jopy Ventura, spokesperson for the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR), said in an interview Friday.

Ventura said the explosion occurred at about 9:45 p.m. at a residential compound in Barangay Mother Poblacion.

Injured were Ryan Obpon, 51; Abdulazis Saludin, 20; Nasrullah Unayan, 27; and Jonalyn Mamay 24, all residents of the area.

They are now recuperating at the Maguindanao del Sur provincial hospital.

Police investigators are still trying to determine whether the suspects threw a hand grenade or shot a rifle grenade from a distance at the targeted house, which is next to the national highway.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Shariff Aguak Mayor Akmad Ampatuan condemned the attack and urged the people to remain vigilant.

“This is the act of peace spoilers,” Ampatuan said. “Stop this, instead, help make our town peaceful for the sake of our children,” he said.

Councilor cheats death in Mamasapano ambush

Meanwhile, in Mamasapano, Maguindanao del Sur, on the same day, an ambush involving two councilors from neighboring Sultan sa Barongis town occurred at 3:45 p.m., injuring one of them.

“Wounded was Municipal Councilor Montasir Dimalido of Sultan sa Barongis, while another town councilor, Abdulmanap Biang, also of Sultan sa Barongis, was unharmed,” Ventura said.

Killed in the same ambush was Samsudin Manib, 25, also of Sultan sa Barongis town, who is an aide of Councilor Dimalido.

Dimalido was driving his Toyota Innova with companions on board, heading home from Cotabato City when they were ambushed in front of the village hall of Tuka, Mamasapano town.

His slain aide was seated at the back.

Investigation into the incident is still ongoing. (PNA)

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