Pork: Maximum suggested retail price in place ahead of holidays – DA

PORK MSRP. Pork meat sold at Nepa Q-Mart in Quezon City in this photo taken on Aug. 5, 2025. The Department of Agriculture on Friday (Dec. 5) imposed a maximum suggested retail price of less than PHP400 for pork ahead of the holiday season. (PNA photo by Joan Bondoc)

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Friday imposed a maximum suggested retail price (MSRP) of less than P400 for pork ahead of the holiday season.

Under the DA’s administrative circular, the MSRP for pork liempo (belly) is P370 per kg., and for pigue (ham) and kasim (shoulder), P330 per kg.

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In a statement, DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the move aims to ensure stable pork prices in local markets following a series of consultations with hog industry stakeholders across the value chain.

“We have to restore some sanity in the retail price of pork, a favorite protein source among Filipinos that is in high demand, especially during the Christmas season,” he said.

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Pork belly prices have spiked to as high as P480 per kg. in some retail markets in Metro Manila in early November, according to the DA’s Agribusiness Marketing and Assistance Service.

“Those prices are absurd given how farm-gate prices have fallen recently, threatening the viability of small and medium-sized hog raisers,” Tiu Laurel said.

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As of Wednesday, the price per kg. of ham in Metro Manila ranged from P280 to P390, and for pork belly, from P320 to P470, based on the DA’s Bantay Presyo (price watch).

The DA, meanwhile, has implemented a minimum farm-gate price of P210 per kg. to protect local hog raisers from unreasonable low buying prices. (PNA)

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