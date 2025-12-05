Cebu police op yields 320g suspected opium, Indian national arrested

An Indian national who runs a mini mart along F. Cabahug Street in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City, was arrested by authorities during a police search operation after bottles of suspected opium were found in his possession. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Cebu City seized bottles of suspected opium and arrested an Indian national during a search op in Barangay Kasambagan on Wednesday afternoon, December 3.

Police carried out the arrest following a surveillance effort linked to an intelligence packet developed by anti-drug units.

During the operation, law enforcers confiscated a total of 32 bottles containing suspected opium, along with two small self-sealing packs of dark brown substance also believed to be opium.

Based on markings made at the scene by arresting officers, the seized narcotics weighed approximately 320 grams, with a standard drug price of P208,000.

As of Friday, December 5, Police Major Eric Gingoyon, chief of Mabolo Police Station, confirmed that the suspect remains detained at their facility pending the filing of drug-possession charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Search warrant service leads to arrest

Authorities identified the suspect as Lalith Chellaram Sangwani, 42, a resident of Barangay Camputhaw and operator of a mini mart along F. Cabahug Street.

He was taken into custody around 3:20 p.m. after officers from the PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-DEG) and the Special Operations Unit 7 (SOU7) served a court-issued search warrant at the store’s location.

The warrant — issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 17 Executive Judge Anacleto Debalucos — followed coordination among PNP-DEG, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 7 (PDEA-7), the Mabolo Police Station, Regional Intelligence Unit 7 (RIU-7), and Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG).

Investigators said Sangwani had been identified through recent intelligence as a newly emerging drug personality. Reports indicated he was allegedly selling illegal drugs while operating his store.

READ: Carreta shabu: Police on patrol nab two for possessing shabu

A test-buy operation and supporting case buildup later led to the approval of the search warrant.

Aside from the suspected opium, police also recovered P163,455,000 in cash placed inside a white plastic bag, multiple ATM and credit cards from different banks, identification documents, several electronic devices, a digital video recorder (DVR) unit, passports, and identification cards.

Police said Sangwani was informed of his rights at the scene and was taken for booking and processing.

The suspected narcotics have been turned over to the PNP Forensic Unit 7 for chemical analysis, while investigators said additional complaints may follow pending the results of laboratory tests and the financial inquiry into the large amount of cash recovered.

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