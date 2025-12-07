FACES OF CEBU: Engineer JR Garcia’s street diner earns Michelin prize

More customers have come to eat at engineer JR Garcia’s diner after it earned a Michelin prize for the first time in 2025.

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The smell of simmering linarang wafts down a street in Barangay Pasil.

The aroma can be traced back to Esmen Carinderia, a decades-old diner to which villagers flock every morning.

There, JR Garcia, the carinderia’s co-owner, carefully seasons the sour fish soup. Now 60 years old, he has been helping the family business since the 1990s and took over as the main cook after his father’s retirement.

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His first job, however, was far removed from a kitchen’s daily grind.

JR is a licensed marine engineer who worked abroad for one year before returning to the country for good.

“Mahadlok ko mobalik kay nakaagi kog disgrasya sa barko. Nabangga mi. Nibalik na lang ko diri sa amoa. Gituyo siguro sa Ginoo nga di ko pabalikon sa gawas kay mao gyud ni ang panawagan nako,” he told CDN Digital.

(I’m afraid to go back because I experienced an accident on the ship; we got into a collision. So, I decided to return home. Maybe it was God’s will not to let me go back abroad because this is truly my calling.)

His instincts turned out to be right.

In 2025, Esmen Carinderia made it to the Michelin Bib Gourmand list, which recognizes restaurants “offering excellent value for the quality of their cooking.”

An unexpected passion

JR’s interest in cooking only developed when he came back to Cebu. He said he proudly takes after his father, who taught him how to make their famous linarang.

“Sa una, magtan-aw lang ko sa akong papa. Gibantayan nako unsa siya motimpla, unsa ang iyang buhaton. Hangtod niingon akong papa nga: Sige, panimpla diha. Ayawg kahadlok kay tudloan tika,” he said.

(Back then, I would just watch my father. I observed how he prepared the dish and everything else he did. One day, my father said: Go ahead, season it. Don’t be afraid — I’ll teach you.)

As the youngest of eight siblings, JR did not expect to become his father’s successor after the old man expressed his desire to retire. Now, he and his sister Fe now manage the carinderia after their parents passed on in 2019 and 2020.

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The Esmen Carinderia has operated since the 1960s.

The larangan

Esmen Carinderia opened in the 1960s, with JR’s grandparents serving as the first owners.

At its heart is the linarang, a tangy fish soup made with Tagutungan (porcupine fish).

Their fish stew is known for including the Tagutungan, which can be toxic when improperly prepared.

The business later came into his parents’ hands. It has sustained the family economically and even helped all siblings finish school.

Now, JR also relies on the carinderia as his source of income. He travels every day to the diner from Pasil from Lapu-Lapu City, where he resides with his wife and two children.

“Naminyo ko kwarenta na. Dugay naminyo kay barkadista man gud ko (I got married only when I was already 40. I married late because I used to be always out with friends),” he said in jest.

“Ang karinderya na ang nagsustento sa akong pamilya. Akong duha kaanak nag-eskwela pa, usa sa college ug usa sa highschool (I support my family through the carinderia. My two children are both studying, one in college and the other in highschool),” he said.

The carinderia is located right beside the Pasil wet market in Cebu City.

But like all businessmen, the family also faced some hurdles. When the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, they made the difficult decision of closing down for seven months.

“Pagkahuman sa pandemic, nibalik nami hinay-hinay. Pero lisod gihapon kay limitado ra ang makaanhi, niya naa poy mga barriers sa lamesa,” he said.

(After the pandemic, we slowly started getting back on our feet. But it was still difficult because only a limited number of customers could come in, and there were barriers on the tables.)

Slowly but surely, the carinderia bounced back and has remained a crowd favorite. Demand for the soup is so high, it is sold out by noon, prompting the eatery to close for the rest of the day.

Humble beginnings to worldwide recogntion

On October 30, 2025, the Michelin Guide made its Philippine debut with six Bib Gourmand selections in Cebu.

When JR first heard that Esmen Carinderia was among the coveted picks, he did not think it was true.

“Katong una, wa gyud mi nituo kay uso baya ang scam ron. Dinha ra mi nituo atong niingon akong pag-umangkon na nakadaog mi,” he said.

(At first, we really didn’t believe it because we thought it was a scam. We only believed it when my nephew said that we had actually won.)

Renowned media personalities have visited the carinderia to try the famous linarang.

The award fully sank in for JR when their regular customers, including well-known vloggers and local officials, began congratulating them.

Gratitude, more customers

“Salamat sa Ginoo tawn na nakadawat mig ingon ato sa Michelin. Kinsa may motuo nga ing-ani ra among tindahan? Ana nuon sila na ang lami sa luto ang ilang giapas,” he said.

(Thank God we received something like that from Michelin. Who would’ve thought that a small eatery like ours would get such recognition. But they do say that it is the food’s taste that the award is after.)

JR said that since the recognition, more customers have poured into their place. He was even invited to work for foreign restaurants but humbly declined.

“Anhi ra ko kay duol ra. Focus ra ko diri sa amoang larangan (I’ll stay here because my family is here. I want to focus on our larangan),” he said.

With or without the award, JR hopes to continue the family legacy and one day train one of his nephews or children, just as his father did for him.

When asked why he would rather stay in the country despite offers to cook abroad, his answer was simple: There’s no place like home.