Brewing visions and connections at Island Premium Paints Showroom Café in Cebu

In the heart of Mandaue City lies a new space where ideas are brewed as smoothly as a cup of specialty coffee. Island Premium Paints, the flagship brand of Treasure Island Chemical Corporation (TICC), has opened the doors of its first-ever paint showroom café in partnership with Current Coffee, along A.S. Fortuna, Mandaue City.

The Island Premium Paints Showroom Café proves that creativity and business can coexist beautifully.

The Island Premium Paints Showroom Café serves as a “third space” for architects, designers, engineers, contractors, and coffee enthusiasts, a hub designed for collaboration, inspiration, and connection. The concept brings together the brand’s innovative paint solutions and Cebu’s creative community under one roof.

A creative hub for Cebu’s Design Industry

For decades, Island Premium Paints has been known for providing high-quality paints and coatings, trusted by homeowners, builders, and industrial professionals alike. Now, it takes another bold step forward by merging functionality with creativity in a modern space built for today’s collaborative culture.

“This place is more than just a showroom or a spot for good coffee,” shared Bill Ong, Chief Operating Officer of TICC, during the opening ceremony. “It’s a space for collaboration and meaningful conversations—a place where architects and designers can inspire you to bring out your best.”

The new paint showroom café showcases premium paint collections, innovative finishes, and design materials that can be experienced firsthand. With its modern interiors, spacious meeting areas, and hands-on product displays, professionals can visualize projects, discuss ideas, and streamline the material selection process with ease.

For architects and contractors, it’s a one-stop place where they can conduct consultations, explore product options, and even access on-site technical support, all while enjoying a good cup of coffee. This approach makes design discussions less formal and more engaging, transforming the typical paint showroom visit into a creative experience. “This is a place to explore and collaborate,” Ong added. “We want professionals to visualize their plans here, work on them together, and see how Island Paints can help them bring their ideas to life.”

The brand’s local identity as a Lumad-Cebuano paint brand further strengthens its connection with Cebu’s growing construction and design industry.

A third space for collaboration

One of the standout features of the new paint showroom is its café, powered by Current Coffee. It offers visitors a place to pause, brainstorm over lattes, or hold client meetings in a relaxed yet professional setting.

For many, this blend of coffee and creativity feels like a breath of fresh air. Arch. Jose Diego Canizares of CAD Company describes the paint showroom café as more than just a retail innovation, “I would call this place an experience center,” he said. “The industry has changed in a way where people want to interact with the spaces and products. This is the first Lumad-Cebuano paint brand to make something like this, where you can see the products, relax, have coffee, and engage in good conversations.”

Canizares also highlights how the setup streamlines the workflow for architects: “Before, we showed clients paint samples from a fan-like tool. Now, we can bring them here to see finishes up close while having coffee. It’s an all-in-one experience that makes our job easier and more enjoyable.”

Meanwhile, Arch. Jennivieve Caminero of SAAD Architects shared her excitement about having such a space in Cebu. “This is the first time we’ve seen a collaboration between a café and a showroom. It provides a hub where we can meet clients, choose the right products, and collaborate with industry partners in one place,” she said.

The café isn’t limited to professionals either. With its inviting interiors and curated menu, it also welcomes Cebuano coffee lovers looking for a place to unwind, connect, or even get a glimpse into the world of design and color. “This is a hub for everyone to come together, share ideas, and collaborate, not just with clients but with our industry partners as well,” Caminero added.

The Island Premium Paints Showroom Café proves that creativity and business can coexist beautifully. It’s not just a new hangout spot but a vision, one that aims to cultivate a sense of community among Cebu’s creative professionals while offering the public a taste of innovation and artistry.

With its mix of good coffee, good company, and great design, Island Premium Paints has turned what used to be a simple visit to a paint showroom into a full sensory experience. Whether you’re a designer sourcing materials, a contractor seeking expert advice, or a coffee lover in search of inspiration, this space invites you to meet, create, and collaborate in the most Cebuano way possible, a true reflection of how Island Premium Paints “Does It Better.”