Orange Brutus brings holiday flavors with new party platters

As Cebu gears up for reunions, Christmas parties, and festive family gatherings, Orange Brutus — Cebu’s First Favorite — is making celebrations more convenient and delicious with its new Party Platters, good for six and perfect for any holiday table.

Follow Orange Brutus on Facebook and Instagram for updates, promos, and more holiday specials.

Available from December 1, 2025 to January 31, 2026, the platters feature well-loved Orange Brutus classics:

Sizzling Burger Steak (₱660) – tender patties with veggies and signature gravy.

– tender patties with veggies and signature gravy. Spaghetti (₱370) – a sweet-style favorite for kids and adults.

– a sweet-style favorite for kids and adults. French Fries (₱280) – crispy sharable snacks for any celebration.

– crispy sharable snacks for any celebration. Vegetable Lumpia (₱460) – crunchy and satisfying, paired with dipping sauce.

– crunchy and satisfying, paired with dipping sauce. Chicken Chicharon (₱730) – flavorful and crispy, perfect for potlucks and family bonding.

Packed in sturdy, ready-to-serve containers, these platters make it easier for busy families to enjoy comforting Cebuano flavors without the stress of cooking during the holiday rush.

For Noche Buena, Media Noche, or barkada gatherings, Orange Brutus offers a practical and affordable addition to your celebration—bringing warmth, nostalgia, and the familiar taste of Cebu’s First Favorite to every Christmas table.

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Make your celebrations hassle-free.

Party Platters are available for dine-in and takeout at participating branches.

Follow Orange Brutus on Facebook and Instagram for updates, promos, and more holiday specials.