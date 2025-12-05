Where cultures, stories, and flavors flow: The Bellevue Resort opens galleon trade-inspired Flujo Lobby Café

In its 13th year of providing top-tier customer service, The Bellevue Resort introduces a meaningful addition to its expanding haven of experiences—the Flujo Lobby Café—an inviting space inspired by the historic Galleon Trade.

For bookings, guests can reach out via the official Facebook pages of Flujo Lobby Café and The Bellevue Resort, call 0995 774 2997, or email eventsales@thebellevuebohol.com.

“Flujo,” the Spanish word for “flow,” captures the very soul of the café: a place where moments move effortlessly, conversations drift with ease, and flavors linger long after the last sip.

A stream of flavors to savor

Flujo Lobby Café reimagines the café experience with a menu that brings together global influences and the comforting warmth of Filipino flavors. Its offerings highlight the joy of simple indulgence—dining inspired by both East and West, translated into decadent croques, soft and flaky croissants, savory quiche, and thoughtfully crafted sandwiches.

Guests can also enjoy an assortment of pastries paired with expertly brewed coffee, calming teas, or handcrafted cocktails, creating a harmonious blend of tastes suited for slow afternoons, quick conversations, or quiet personal breaks.

This fresh dining space at the 5-star resort in Bohol not only creates an atmosphere that feels polished and inviting, but also encourages guests to linger over food that is familiar yet elevated. It is a setting designed for comfort and connection, where every bite brings a sense of home and every sip invites you to stay just a little longer.

Heritage in every detail

It is not merely a café—it is a cultural statement. The space pays homage to the historic Galleon Trade, which once connected continents and shaped the Philippines’ place in global history.

This inspiration comes alive through the interplay of Eastern and Western influences woven into the café’s design and culinary identity. By blending these traditions with contemporary touches, Flujo becomes a modern interpretation of a centuries-old exchange, grounded in the warmth of Filipino hospitality.

Adding depth to its cultural narrative is the Bigiw Amakan, an artistic installation inspired by Boholano boat-making traditions and featured in the National Museum Bohol’s Paglawig exhibition. Its presence serves as a quiet tribute to the island’s coastal heritage and to the communities whose stories are deeply tied to the sea. Through thoughtful storytelling and authentic local elements, the café stands as a living showcase of Bohol’s craftsmanship, history, and creative spirit.

A place for stories to flow

Flujo Lobby Café is a social space designed for stories, conversations, and connections to flow naturally. Anchored in warmth and modern elegance, its design encourages guests to relax, settle in, and savor moments that truly matter.

Soft lighting, welcoming textures, and open seating areas create an atmosphere where people can pause from their routines and engage in meaningful exchanges. At Flujo Lobby Café, stories don’t just unfold—they linger, take shape, and become part of the café’s warm, flowing identity.

For bookings, guests can reach out via the official Facebook pages of Flujo Lobby Café and The Bellevue Resort, call 0995 774 2997, or email eventsales@thebellevuebohol.com.