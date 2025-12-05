Coast Guard halts all sea travel in Central Visayas due to TD Wilma 

[FILE PHOTO] Passengers flock to a seaport in Cebu City waiting for their turn to board the boats to take them back home in this April 2023 photo. Today, December 5, however, hundreds of passengers traveling by sea are stranded after the Philippine Coast Guard suspended sea travel due to Tropical Depression Wilma.| Photo by Cebu Port Authority [FILE PHOTO]

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sea travel across Central Visayas has been suspended, stranding hundreds of passengers and halting all inbound and outbound voyages on Friday, December 5, as Tropical Depression Wilma continues to move closer to the Visayas.

The Philippine Coast Guard District Central Visayas (CGDCV) confirmed the suspension, citing rough sea conditions and strong winds triggered by Wilma and the prevailing Northeast Monsoon.

READ: Wilma: Live updates

“Suspended pa tanan (All are still suspended) outbound and inbound byahe (travel) all stations of Coast Guard District Central Visayas,” the PCG said in a report released Friday afternoon.

As of 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Coast Guard logged the following stranded:

947 passengers

389 rolling cargoes

53 vessels

15 motorbancas

PCG personnel have been deployed to terminals across Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor to assist affected passengers and ensure compliance with the no-sail policy.

READ: LIST: Cancelled flights to and from Cebu due to TD Wilma

Flights also canceled

The weather disturbance has also disrupted air travel.

The Mactan–Cebu International Airport (MCIA) announced the cancellation of several flights to and from Mindanao as of 10 a.m. Friday, December 5. These include:

Departures

DG6791 Cebu–Ozamiz

DG6803 Cebu–Ozamiz

DG6641 Cebu–Pagadian

Arrivals

DG6792 Ozamiz–Cebu

DG6804 Ozamiz–Cebu

DG6642 Pagadian–Cebu

Passengers are advised to check with their airlines before heading to the airport and to coordinate for rebooking and other concerns.

READ: LIST: Class suspensions in Cebu due to #Wilma

Classes suspended across Cebu

Even before the voyage suspensions, several Cebu local government units had already cancelled face-to-face classes on Thursday, December 4, due to the looming bad weather.

The following areas suspended in-person classes on Friday and shifted to alternative delivery modes (ADM), where applicable:

Cebu City

Minglanilla (ADM)

Talisay City (ADM for public schools; private schools optional)

Moalboal

Dalaguete

Compostela

Cordova

Santa Fe (Bantayan Island)

City of Naga

Argao

Carcar City

Sogod (north Cebu)

Local officials said the suspensions were precautionary amid Pagasa forecasts of heavy rains and strong winds.

READ: Pagasa: Signal No. 1 remains over parts of PH as TD Wilma holds strength

Wilma maintains strength; Cebu under Signal No. 1

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, Pagasa said Tropical Depression Wilma was located 235 km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h and gusts of up to 55 km/h.

Cebu, including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, remains under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1, which signals strong winds within 36 hours and minimal to minor threats to life and property.

Pagasa warned that Wilma may bring moderate to heavy rains across Cebu and parts of the Visayas beginning Friday. Rainfall may reach 50 to 100 millimeters in 24 hours—equivalent to filling 40 Olympic-size swimming pools in a day.

READ: EXPLAINER: How storms form and strengthen

Sea travel ‘risky’ as waves rise up to 5.5 meters

Gale warnings are up over multiple eastern seaboards, with PAGASA reporting sea conditions ranging from rough to very rough, especially in the eastern coasts of the Visayas.

Waves may reach:

Up to 5.5 meters in Northern Samar

Up to 5.0 meters in portions of Bicol and Eastern Visayas

Up to 4.0 meters in Siargao, Bucas Grande, and Dinagat Islands

Pagasa reiterated that “sea travel is risky for all types of vessels”, urging all mariners to remain in port or seek shelter until conditions improve.

Wilma’s path through the Visayas

Wilma is expected to make landfall or pass close to Eastern Visayas or Dinagat Islands between Friday evening and Saturday morning before crossing the Visayas throughout the weekend. It is forecast to remain a tropical depression until it exits toward the West Philippine Sea.

Disaster officials urged residents in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas to prepare early and follow evacuation orders as needed.

Local governments, meanwhile, continue monitoring rivers, coastal areas, and high-risk zones as rains intensify.

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