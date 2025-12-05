TD Wilma may make landfall in E. Visayas, Dinagat Islands tonight

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MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Wilma may make its initial landfall or pass close to eastern Visayas or Dinagat Islands on Friday evening or Saturday morning, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, Pagasa said TD Wilma is forecast to move west-southwestward until Saturday.

“Afterwards, it will continue to traverse Visayas until Sunday (December 7). It will then emerge over the Sulu Sea and may pass over northern Palawan by Monday (December 8) morning,” Pagasa said.

The state weather bureau said Wilma will likely remain a tropical depression throughout the forecast period.

READ: Wilma: Live updates

READ: Misamis Occidental towns suspend classes as TD Wilma approaches

As of 10 a.m., the tropical depression was located 235 km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, gusts of up to 55 kph, and is moving west-southwestward at 15 kph.

Due to TD Wilma, tropical cyclone wind signal number one remains hoisted in the following areas:

The southern portion of Sorsogon (Matnog, Bulan, Irosin, Santa Magdalena, Bulusan, Barcelona, Magallanes, Juban, Casiguran, Gubat)

Mainland Masbate, including Ticao Island

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Bohol

The northern and central portions of Negros Occidental (Sagay City, City of Escalante, Toboso, Calatrava, Enrique B. Magalona, City of Victorias, Manapla, Cadiz City, Bacolod City, City of Talisay, Silay City, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, Murcia, Bago City, La Carlota City, La Castellana, Moises Padilla, Valladolid, Pulupandan, San Enrique, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, Isabela, Binalbagan, City of Himamaylan, City of Kabankalan)

Siquijor

The northern and central portions of Negros Oriental (City of Guihulngan, Canlaon City, Vallehermoso, La Libertad, Jimalalud, Tayasan, Ayungon, Bindoy, Manjuyod, Bais City, Pamplona, City of Tanjay, Amlan, San Jose, Dumaguete City, Valencia, Sibulan, Bacong, Mabinay)

The eastern portion of Iloilo (San Dionisio, Estancia, Batad, Carles, Concepcion, Ajuy, Sara, Balasan, Lemery, Barotac Viejo, San Rafael, City of Passi, San Enrique, Anilao, Banate, Dingle, Barotac Nuevo, Mina, Pototan, New Lucena, Santa Barbara, Pavia, Iloilo City, Leganes, Zarraga, Dumangas, Dueñas)

The eastern portion of Capiz (Pilar, President Roxas, Panay, Pontevedra, Ma-Ayon, Cuartero, Dumarao, Dao, Panitan, Roxas City)

Guimaras

Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, Dinagat Islands, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza), the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, City of Cabadbaran, Remedios T. Romualdez, Magallanes)

Camiguin

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