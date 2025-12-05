Sheraton Cebu Mactan’s Dip Nikkei brings Cebu to the Global Culinary Map through it’s MICHELIN Guide Selection

Cebu has officially entered a new era of dining. Dip Nikkei, the signature restaurant of Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, has just been selected for the MICHELIN Guide. This recognition places the island among the world’s rising culinary destinations and highlights a restaurant concept that is far from ordinary.

Dip Nikkei represents Peruvian Japanese cuisine, a blend of traditions that has been shaping global fusion dining for years, and now it has proudly found a home in Cebu.

In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital, Head Chef Rodrigo Serrano shared how Dip Nikkei was born from the evolution of two cultures. According to him, “Nikkei cuisine is really a blend between Japanese techniques and Peruvian flavors. It started as two distinct identities that eventually merged through time. Now the dishes are a complete fusion of both worlds.”

Dip Nikkei embraced that idea from the beginning. It was Sheraton Cebu Mactan’s bold answer to the growing interest in global fusion and culturally layered food. Today, the restaurant’s menu showcases seafood driven dishes, many of which feature local produce. Chef Rodrigo explained that the team wanted Dip to reflect Cebu as well. “We started using local pompano and scallops because they are such beautiful ingredients. We wanted to highlight Cebu through Nikkei cuisine and not just replicate what is done elsewhere.”

A Cebu restaurant recognized on the world stage

Being selected for the MICHELIN Guide is no small feat, especially for a concept as unique as Peruvian Japanese food. Chef Rodrigo admitted that earning the recognition was both surprising and affirming. “Not all restaurants offer this kind of cuisine, so being Michelin Selected makes us very proud. It means people are ready to explore Peruvian flavors and understand how they blend with Japanese technique.”

He shared that this milestone may also help introduce more Filipinos to Peruvian food. “This recognition can open Peruvian cuisine to the whole of Cebu. It is a chance for people to know more about our culture through flavor.”

When asked what exactly made Dip Nikkei stand out to MICHELIN inspectors, Chef Rodrigo said there is no way to know. What the team focused on was consistency and hospitality. “We do not know the criteria of Michelin when they evaluate. As a team, what we try to do is stay consistent with our food and our service. We push each other to always give our best because we want guests to experience something different here.”

That commitment is evident throughout the restaurant. Dip Nikkei does not rely on novelty alone. It works around a philosophy of balance, artistry, and cultural respect. As Chef Rodrigo described it, the dining experience at Dip is meant to be comforting yet surprising, familiar yet new.

What guests can look forward to

With the MICHELIN selection strengthening Dip Nikkei’s identity, the next phase is refinement. Chef Rodrigo said the team is excited about what lies ahead. “We plan to refine the menu but still continue in our own way. We want to bring out the best of what Dip Nikkei already is.”

Guests can look forward to special menus that highlight the restaurant’s signature flavors. Among these upcoming offerings is a curated menu that brings together the best of their dishes, as well as a six course experience inspired by three elements. “We are preparing a tasting menu called The Sea, The Fire, and The Soul. It will show the best of Cebu through Dip Nikkei. It is something we are very proud to share.”

Sheraton Cebu Mactan sees this achievement as more than an accolade. It is a statement about Cebu’s growing influence in global dining conversations. With travelers and locals becoming more open to diverse culinary experiences, Dip Nikkei now stands as an example of how far Cebu can go.

For guests, the MICHELIN recognition is not simply a label but an invitation to explore a thoughtful fusion of cultures. It is a chance to taste dishes shaped by technique, heritage, and local identity. It is also a moment that puts Cebu on the global culinary map with pride. Dip Nikkei’s success is a win for Sheraton Cebu Mactan, a win for Peruvian Japanese cuisine, and ultimately a win for Cebu.