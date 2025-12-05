Son of viral Davao jeepney driver among DPWH’s new engineers

YOUNG BLOOD. Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon (center) meets with the newly-hired civil engineer Dave Rusty Recososa (right) and his father Edwin at the DPWH Davao Regional Office on Thursday (Dec. 4, 2025). Edwin was the jeepney driver who went viral after offering free rides in Davao City after his son Dave passed the recently concluded Civil Engineering Licensure Exam. (Photo courtesy of DPWH)

MANILA, Philippipnes – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has started hiring young engineers in a bid to restore people’s trust in the agency.

Among those hired by the agency was new civil engineer Dave Rusty Recososa, the son of viral jeepney driver Edwin Recososa.

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The older Recososa gave free rides to passengers after his son passed the recently concluded Civil Engineering Licensure Exam, the agency said in a news release Friday.

During his visit to Davao City with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon spoke with the new civil engineer and encouraged him to be part of the agency’s transformation after offering him a job at the DPWH Davao Regional Office.

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“It’s good that you’re joining because we have a lot to do next year. We need fresh blood. New. The ones who don’t look like Brice Hernandez and Alcantara,” the Secretary told the newly-hired employee, who was accompanied by his father.

Recososa is one of those hired by the DPWH to fill the agency’s approximately 2,000 job vacancies nationwide.

The DPWH also praised Edwin for his daily sacrifices as a jeepney driver so that Dave could graduate and support his family.

The President has ordered the DPWH to encourage new Civil Engineering graduates to be part of the agency to help build infrastructure projects for the country. (PNA)

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