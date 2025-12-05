Cesafi 25: CIT-U’s Cinderella run rolls into the high school Final Four

Axel Rabaya (seated) during a huddle with his players | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — If there’s a team that has earned the right to be admired this Cesafi season 25, it’s the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats.

Once stuck at the bottom of the standings, CIT-U has turned into a legitimate contender in just two years under young head coach Axel Rabaya. The passionate coach has steered the once-unheralded squad back to the Cesafi high school Final Four for the first time since 2009.

CIT-U officially punched their Cesafi 25 semifinal ticket on Wednesday after closing the elimination round with a 7–3 record. It wasn’t a straightforward path, though. CIT-U finished in a triple tie with the Cebu Eastern College Dragons and the University of Cebu Baby Webmasters, but advanced through the points quotient tiebreaker.

Now, the Junior Wildcats wait for the outcome of the game between the UCLM Webmasters and the Don Bosco Technical College Greywolves to determine their final seeding for the semifinals.

If UCLM falls to DBTC, they’ll also finish at 7–3, which could shake up the current Final Four order that includes SHS-AdC, CEC, and CIT-U.

READ: CESAFI: CIT-U Jr. Wildcats claw SCSC, return to Final 4 for first time since 2009

Coach Rabaya’s rebuild

For Rabaya, their 79–64 victory over the San Carlos School of Cebu — one that sealed their return to the Final Four — brought a mix of relief and pride.

“As much as I remember, CIT-U last went to the semifinals way back in 2009. I am so thankful we won this year,” said Rabaya, a proud product of CIT-U’s basketball program.

“For me, as a young coach, we were placed alongside assistant coaches, which is pureness of intention for our basketball program in CIT-U. Thank God for giving us the kind of players we have, and somehow, our program is successful,” he said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Rabaya recalled that after taking over last season, he immediately rebuilt the team’s system from the ground up. But he said the biggest transformation wasn’t in the tactics — it was in the intention.

Defense-minded

He added that they put a strong emphasis on mindset and defense, something the players bought into early.

“Among gi-instill sa ilang tanan kay wala gyud malas sa depensa. Gi-work out gyud namo sila more on defense. Kinahanglan naa mi good character to play, to win, and to compete. Mao na among mentality,” he said.

(“We instilled in every player the idea that there is no bad luck in defense. Really, we trained them more on defense. To play, win, and compete, we need to have good character. That is our mentality.” )

The road ahead doesn’t get easier. CIT-U could face the defending four-peat champions SHS-AdC Magis Eagles or the surging UCLM Webmasters in the semifinal round. Rabaya knows they’ll need to raise their level.

“Amo lang gyud i-double or i-triple among efforts. First time namo sa semifinals, so mo-kumbati gyud mi. Mo-focus mi, mo-regroup, ug mo-practice balik. Kinsa among makontra, mao among i-prepare,” he said.

(“We will just double or triple our efforts. It is our first time to be in the semifinal, and that is why we will do our best. All we can do is focus, regroup, and practice. Whoever we face, we will prepare for them.”)

Rabaya stressed that their rise has been built on teamwork. Only six players returned from last year’s roster; the rest are rookies who have stepped up together.

“Sa ako gi-ingon sa mga bata, focus gyud mi sa team effort. Sa tanan statistics sa high school, wala gyud mi top scorer or top rebounder kay collective effort mi. Ako gi-ingon sa players, tanan sila naay chance mopakita sulod sa court. If you’re inside the court, always play like it’s your last game,” he concluded.

(“I keep telling the kids to focus on team effort. In all statistics in high school, we do not have one listed in the top scorer and top rebounder because our efforts are collective. I tell my players that they all have a chance to showcase their talents on the court. If you’re inside the court, always play like it’s your last game.”)

The Final Four will kick off at 12:30 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, December 6, at the Cebu Coliseum.

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