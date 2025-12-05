Cebu City police probe death of man found inside Cogon Ramos apartment

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 58-year-old man was found dead inside a rented apartment unit along D. Jakosalem Street in Barangay Cogon Ramos on Thursday morning, December 4, after a building staff member reported a foul odor coming from the room, according to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Police identified the deceased as Kristine Preston Gingco, a native of Barangay Maranding, Lala, Lanao del Norte.

Authorities said that the Abellana Police Station received a call around 10:35 a.m. from a secretary assigned to the apartment, who noticed a strong smell in the area and traced it to the unit rented by Gingco. Police were then dispatched to check the room.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the unit was locked. The double-lock mechanism made entry difficult, so the officers sought assistance from a building helper.

Eventually, they forced open the doorknob to gain access to the room, where inside they found Gingco lying lifeless.

READ: No foul play in death of call center agent – Cebu City police

Victim had a history of mild stroke

In an interview with Police Lieutenant Colonel Jose Los Baños, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Friday, December 5, he said that there were no signs of struggle or injuries inside the room, based on the initial assessment.

He added that Gingco had a medical history of a mild stroke last year.s.

“Base sa iyahang brother, nag-suffer daw ni siya og mild stroke last year, tapos since July 2025, wala na ni sila’y idea kung asa ang whereabouts ani niya kay mura’g naa ni sila’y family misunderstanding maong naglayas sa iyahang pamilya,” Los Baños said.

(“According to his brother, [Gingco] had suffered a mild stroke last year, and since July 2025, his family no longer had any idea of his whereabouts. Likely, he had a misunderstanding with his family that caused him to leave.”)

He said investigators currently see the case as a natural death, though the final determination will depend on whether an autopsy is conducted.

Police said Gingco’s body was brought to a funeral home in Cebu City, where family members later claimed him. His wake is being held in the same funeral facility.

They are awaiting the family’s decision on whether to authorize an autopsy, which would determine the precise cause of death and how long Gingco had been deceased before he was discovered.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP