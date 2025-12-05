Byron Garcia sues Pam over P2M Capitol office renovation

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro | Photo from Cebu Provincial Government

CEBU, Philippines — Former provincial security consultant Byron Garcia has filed a criminal and administrative complaint seeking the dismissal of Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro over the P2.63-million renovation of the “new governor’s office” inside the Provincial Capitol.

Garcia, in his complaint-affidavit, accused Baricuatro of violating the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009 (RA 10066) and the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019) for allegedly pushing through with the renovation project without securing the legally required heritage clearance.

He also asked that Baricuatro be held criminally and administratively liable, including dismissal from service, preventive suspension, and sanctions for grave misconduct, abuse of authority, conduct unbecoming of a public official, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

READ: Baricuatro faces admin case over ‘misleading’ sea ambulance acquisition

READ: Byron Garcia files complaint vs Gov. Baricuatro over SWAT uniform photo

Renovation project questioned

According to Garcia, the brother of former provincial governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Baricuatro approved and initiated the ‘Renovation of New Governor’s Office, Capitol Main Building, Cebu Capitol, Cebu City’﻿, with an Approved Budget for the Contract (ABC) amounting to P2,633,698.43.

Garcia stressed that the Capitol building is a declared Status I National Historical Landmark, citing NHCP Resolution No. 11, series of 2008, which grants the structure the “strictest legal protections” and bars any modification, demolition, or redevelopment without prior written clearance from the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP).

He cited Section 15 of RA 10066, which mandates that any intervention work on national historical landmarks must be supervised and approved by the proper cultural agency and must use only methods that adhere to international conservation standards.

Garcia argued that Baricuatro’s act of “causing the implementation” of the renovation involving demolition-related works “without the mandatory Heritage Permit/Clearance” violated Section 48(b) of RA 10066, which prohibits modifying or altering any protected heritage structure without prior written permission from the NHCP.

The law states that improper modification of a national landmark is punishable by at least P200,000 in fines, up to 10 years’ imprisonment, or both.

READ: ‘Grand Christmas parties’: Capitol to forego them after twin disasters

Alleged graft violations

Garcia further alleged that Baricuatro violated Section 3(e) and 3(g) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, for:

Giving unwarranted benefits or preference to the contractor despite the absence of a heritage permit; and

Entering into a contract manifestly and grossly disadvantageous to the government.

He argued that approving and awarding a contract for renovation works inside a protected historical structure, without securing the NHCP’s clearance, placed the government at legal and financial risk.

Administrative sanctions sought

Garcia said Baricuatro should be held administratively liable for grave misconduct, abuse of authority, conduct unbecoming of a public official, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service

He said these offenses constitute sufficient grounds for the governor’s preventive suspension, removal, or dismissal from service.

“I am executing this Complaint-Affidavit to attest the veracity of the foregoing facts, to formally file a criminal case against Pamela Baricuatro… for violation of Section 48 paragraph (b) of Republic Act 10066… violation of Section of 3(e) and (g) R.A. No. 3019… and corresponding administrative cases,” Garcia stated in his affidavit.

Third complaint

This is the third complaint Garcia has filed against Baricuatro in recent weeks. He previously accused the governor of illegally wearing a SWAT uniform, violating Article 179 of the Revised Penal Code, based on a photo uploaded on her Facebook page.

Baricuatro maintained that the image was AI-generated and part of a birthday greeting from the Cebu Provincial Police Office.

Garcia also accused her of dishonesty and misconduct over the sea ambulance controversy, alleging she misled the public about the province’s procurement of the vessel. In response to these earlier cases, Baricuatro dismissed the accusations as political pressure intended to “undermine her leadership” and repeatedly said she would face all complaints head-on.

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