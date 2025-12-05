Eastern Visayas hit by floods, landslides from TD Wilma

INQUIRER FILES

TACLOBAN CITY – Tropical Depression (TD) Wilma triggered flood and landslides in Eastern Visayas, causing widespread class, work, and sea travel suspensions, as heavy rain and strong winds continued to batter the region on Friday, December 5.

As TD Wilma continued to dump heavy rains, floodwaters submerged several areas in Catarman, Northern Samar, and Quinapondan, Eastern Samar.

READ: Tropical Depression Wilma slows as it nears PH landmass

In Borongan City, at least 364 families from Barangay Siha were affected by flooding, according to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. Other barangays—Cagbonga, Cabong, San Pablo, and Suribao—also reported inundation.

In Sogod, Southern Leyte, a rockslide struck a portion of the major road in Barangay Kahupian, prompting authorities to warn motorists of possible further slope failures as the rains persist.

Local governments across Eastern Visayas have activated emergency response teams and monitoring units as more rains are expected in the coming days. The Office of Civil Defense urged communities to remain vigilant for potential flash floods and landslides.

Amid worsening weather conditions, the governors of Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Southern Leyte, and Biliran ordered province-wide suspension of classes and work. Several municipalities in Leyte and Samar also declared class suspensions.

READ: Coast Guard halts all sea travel in Central Visayas due to TD Wilma

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) suspended sea travel in Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, western Leyte, and Biliran, directing all vessels to seek immediate shelter and reminding fisherfolk to follow safety measures amid rough sea conditions.

The PCG also issued a maritime advisory after a non-propelled barge, Green Dragon, went missing near Homonhon Island in Guiuan, Eastern Samar. Its anchor reportedly broke, causing the unmanned vessel to drift from its mooring area. Mariners navigating the area were advised to stay alert and report any sighting of the barge to the nearest Coast Guard station.

The Coast Guard said monitoring is ongoing to prevent any navigational hazard the drifting barge may pose.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has placed its regional operations on high alert.

The agency has prepositioned 77,866 family food boxes, 12,716 ready-to-eat food packs, and 18,574 non-food items in strategic locations. An additional P2.59 million has been allocated for emergency response. /jpv

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