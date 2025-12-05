Mandaue disaster preparedness: Ordinance wants regular hazard mapping

Photo: Mandaue City Councilor Carlo Fortuna. CDN Digital photo | Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY — A proposed ordinance requiring the Mandaue City to conduct regular disaster risk and hazard mapping, along with the continuous updating of data on affected structures and populations in disaster-prone areas, was passed in the first reading during the City Council’s session on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The measure seeks to strengthen Mandaue City’s disaster preparedness by establishing a detailed and regularly updated database of high-risk zones and vulnerable communities, enabling authorities to respond faster and more accurately during emergencies.

The proposal, titled An Ordinance Mandating the Regular Conduct of Disaster Risk and Hazard Mapping, Affected Structures and Population Data/Database on Structures Located in Disaster Risk Areas, and Appropriating Funds Therefor, was authored and introduced by City Councilor Carlo Fortuna.

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Fortuna said the ordinance focuses on accurately identifying communities most at risk during storms and floods—hazards that have historically caused the most damage in Mandaue.

It also mandates the mapping of areas near fault lines, zones susceptible to landslides, and neighborhoods with high fire-risk levels, noting that past fires in densely populated areas have displaced large numbers of residents.

Fortuna added that the city’s current data does not go down to the sitio level, without datas of vulnerable families and structures during disasters.

“Ang primary purpose gyud is actually to assist the city in identifying kaning mga victims for relief assistance, ” said Fortuna.

Under the draft ordinance, all areas identified as prone to disasters, such as storms, floods, earthquakes, fires, and landslides, must be officially recorded by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

The CDRRMO will also be responsible for creating and updating a comprehensive database of people, households, families, and other demographic details within high-risk zones, including records of existing tenants and boarders for more comprehensive Mandaue disaster preparedness.

Another key provision mandates the Office of the Building Official to maintain an updated database of structures located in disaster and hazard zones, including critical facilities and infrastructure that require priority attention during emergencies.

The ordinance further directs the CDRRMO, with support from agencies such as the Bureau of Fire Protection, City Environment and Natural Resources Office, City Engineering, and the Office of the Building Official, to regularly collect, prepare, and update hazard maps for all barangays.

These maps must show hazards, vulnerabilities, evacuation routes, evacuation centers, and designated safe zones.

Fortuna emphasized that these mapping activities must use modern technology to ensure accuracy and reliability, making them effective tools for Mandaue disaster preparedness, response, and recovery.

Fortuna stressed that one of the ordinance’s fundamental goals is to eliminate delays in identifying disaster victims. He recalled that during Typhoon Tino last November 4, around 70,000 residents were affected, and authorities struggled to verify who were flooded, whose homes were partially damaged, and whose properties were totally destroyed.

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The lack of an organized database, he said, significantly slowed down relief operations and beneficiary validation.

With the new mapping and data system, the city aims to pre-position assistance, especially for vulnerable groups such as senior citizens and persons with disabilities, even before calamities strike.

The Mandaue disaster preparedness ordinance will be implemented by a composite team composed of the CDRRMO, the Bureau of Fire Protection, the City Planning and Development Office, and the City Social Welfare Services.

Fortuna said that once the system is fully established, the city can fasten validating victims or assessing structural damage.

Instead, responders will have immediate access to accurate, up-to-date information, allowing Mandaue City to deliver aid swiftly, efficiently, and directly to affected families.

The overall objective, he said, is to make disaster readiness faster, more organized, and more reliable, ensuring that the city is better prepared for emergencies like those experienced during Typhoon Tino.

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