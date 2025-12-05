Brgy. Umapad evacuees: TD Wilma postpones their decampment

Evacuees remain at the Barangay Umapad gym on Dec. 5 as the scheduled decampment was postponed due to Tropical Depression Wilma. | Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The scheduled decampment of Brgy. Umapad evacuees staying at the gymnasium in Mandaue City on December 5 was postponed due to the threat of Tropical Depression Wilma.

Around 60 families have been staying in the evacuation center for a month now since November 4, six of whom lost their homes completely after Typhoon Tino battered Cebu with record floods.

Other Brgy. Umapad evacuees have been unable to return because their houses remain filled with mud and stagnant water, lack electricity, or are still unsafe for occupancy.

READ: Wilma to bring heavy rain in Cebu this weekend — Pagasa

Barangay Umapad Captain Reb Cortes said evacuees will remain sheltered at the gym “until TD Wilma passes over Cebu,” stressing that it would be unsafe to send them back now.

For many evacuees, Wilma’s arrival brought back the fear and trauma they experienced during Typhoon Tino.

Nenita Del Carmen, whose home was completely destroyed, recalled how little she was able to save.

“Wash out gyud amoang balay, tanan namong mga gamit, wala gyud nahabilin. Bag ra gyud kato ako gidala pag-evacuate, maygani naay sulod nga tshirt ug short. Karun naay bagyo si Wilma, murag mashock sad mi kay tungod sa experience sa linog ug Tino.”

She admitted that the situation remains frightening for her: “Kulba na oi, dili ta katulog murag huna-huna nako nga patay gyud ta ani. Wala pa nako nakita ako pamilya, ako ra usa diri, ako pamilya naa sa Ormoc.”

READ: Nearly 500 families still remain in Mandaue evacuation centers

Another evacuee, Lorena Montebon, said their fear returned as Wilma approached.

“Pangulbaan gyud karun kay grabe baya ang trauma namo didto sa bagyong Tino, labi ako mga anak na trap sa atop sa second floor namo balay.”

Montebon explained that they have been away from home for about a month, first staying in barangay Opao before being moved to Umapad once classes resumed. “Sige nami og baha sa amo area pero dili pareha ato kang Tino… Lapok pa gyud amoa, naa pay tubig agianan. Karun naay bagyong Wilma mosamot gyud to among balay. Balik na sad panlimpyo.”

Daffodil Morpos shared that some evacuees had requested temporary solutions so they could return home despite remaining floodwater.

“Ang amoa unta mangayo mi og option nga abuno nalang unta unya pasuyupon ang katung baha. Ang amoa manggud didto naa pay tubig, baho kaayo, wala nay canal agianan, amoang kapitan nangita og paagi. Nisuggest mi mag-abuno nalang mi para mean time makauli mi.”

However, their stay was officially extended for their safety. “Karun gipaextend sa mi sa amo Kapitan kay naa pay bagyo, kay delikado daw para sa amo.”

READ: TD Wilma triggers flooding, landslides across Eastern Visayas

In its 2 p.m forecast on Friday, December 5, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that Tropical Depression Wilma is being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. It was located 200 kilometers east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h and gustiness reaching up to 55 km/h.

It is moving westward slowly. Cebu has been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 since Thursday, Dec. 4.

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