Pasig shuts 9 Discaya companies over unpaid P1-B taxes, other violations

File photo of protest being held in front of one of the Discayas’ companies. Photo by Niño Jesus Orbeta.

MANILA, Philippines — The Pasig City government has ordered the closure of nine companies owned by Curlee and Sarah Discaya, the controversial private contractors currently under fire over multiple graft and malversation charges.

The Pasig City Administrator said in a statement on Friday, “These establishments were shut down after the City revoked their business permits due to serious and repeated violations.”

READ: PCAB revokes licenses of 9 construction firms owned by Sarah Discaya

The alleged violations included “over P1.1 billion in unpaid taxes… operating without an occupancy permit… [and a] revoked PCAB (Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board) license,” the city administrator added.

It did not immediately specify which nine Discaya-owned companies were ordered to be closed.

The Inquirer has sought comment from Curlee Discaya, but he has yet to respond.

READ: DILG, PNP ready to arrest Sarah Discaya, others

It can be recalled that Sarah Discaya tried but failed to unseat Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto in the May 2025 polls.

The Discayas were then implicated in alleged anomalies in flood control and other infrastructure projects when the corruption scandal broke out.

On Friday morning, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that the Ombudsman has recommended graft and malversation charges against Sarah Discaya, St. Timothy Construction president Ma. Roma Angeline Rimando and several Department of Public Works and Highways officials.

The Ombudsman formally filed the cases later on Friday.

The graft and malversation cases against Discaya, Rimando and the DPWH officials are in connection with an allegedly anomalous P96.5-million flood control project in Barangay Culaman in Jose Abad Santos town, Davao Occidental province. /mr

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