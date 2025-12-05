Cesafi 25: UCLM Jr. Webmasters end elims with 21-point rout over DBTC

UCLM Junior Webmasters | CDN file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Junior Webmasters closed their Cesafi Season 25 high school basketball elimination round with a 96–75 masterclass win over the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves on Friday, December 5, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gym.

The Junior Webmasters enter the Final Four on Sunday, December 6, with a twice-to-beat edge, either as the top seed or the No. 2 team. League officials told CDN Digital that they are still reviewing the points quotient for the top two spots and will release the final seedings once the computation is completed.

With their impressive win over DBTC, UCLM wrapped up the Cesafi eliminations with an 8–2 record and is likely to secure the No. 1 position over the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles. UCLM won their October 12 meeting, which favors them under the winner-over-the-other rule, though officials said they want to double-check the standings for accuracy.

DBTC ended its season at 1–9, finishing 10th, just behind the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors, who shared the same record.

READ: Calib Gawangon says maturity, preparation pushed UCLM to the top

Adam Wade Luche and Rafael Calo led UCLM with 12 points each. With the game well in hand, head coach Calib Gawangon turned to his bench, which responded with strong production. Isaiah Pelegria and Rain Pequit added 10 points each, with the latter grabbing nine rebounds, nearly completing a double-double off the bench.

Jan Castro Nuñez paced the Greywolves with 11 points, while Serger Rodriguez and Paul Abangan chipped in 10 each.

UCLM dominated by as many as 26 points, 86–60, and leaned heavily on its bench, which delivered 62 points compared to DBTC’s 55.

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