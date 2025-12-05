TD Wilma slows as it nears PH landmass

Track of Tropical Depression Wilma. Image from DOST / Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Wilma slightly decelerated as it continued to approach the country’s landmass on Friday afternoon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In its 2 p.m. tropical cyclone bulletin, Pagasa said Wilma was moving west-southwest at 10 kilometers per hour (kph).

The state weather bureau earlier said that TD Wilma slows as it moves west-southwest at 15 kph on Friday morning.

As of 1 p.m., Wilma was last spotted 225 km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

READ: Walang Pasok: Several areas suspend classes on Dec. 5 due to TD Wilma

It was packing maximum sustained winds of up to 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph, according to Pagasa’s latest bulletin.

READ: Wilma may make landfall in eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands Friday night

Given this development, Pagasa hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 over the following areas:

The southern portion of Sorsogon (Matnog, Bulan, Irosin, Santa Magdalena, Bulusan, Barcelona, Magallanes, Juban, Casiguran and Gubat) Mainland Masbate including Ticao Island Northern Samar Eastern Samar Samar Biliran Leyte Southern Leyte Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands Bohol The northern and central portions of Negros Occidental (Sagay City, City of Escalante, Toboso, Calatrava, Enrique B. Magalona, City of Victorias, Manapla, Cadiz City, Bacolod City, City of Talisay, Silay City, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, Murcia, Bago City, La Carlota City, La Castellana, Moises Padilla, Valladolid, Pulupandan, San Enrique, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, Isabela, Binalbagan, City of Himamaylan and City of Kabankalan) Siquijor The northern and central portions of Negros Oriental (City of Guihulngan, Canlaon City, Vallehermoso, La Libertad, Jimalalud, Tayasan, Ayungon, Bindoy, Manjuyod, Bais City, Pamplona, City of Tanjay, Amlan, San Jose, Dumaguete City, Valencia, Sibulan, Bacong, Mabinay) The eastern portion of Iloilo (San Dionisio, Estancia, Batad, Carles, Concepcion, Ajuy, Sara, Balasan, Lemery, Barotac Viejo, San Rafael, City of Passi, San Enrique, Anilao, Banate, Dingle, Barotac Nuevo, Mina, Pototan, New Lucena, Santa Barbara, Pavia, Iloilo City, Leganes, Zarraga, Dumangas, Dueñas) The eastern portion of Capiz (Pilar, President Roxas, Panay, Pontevedra, Ma-Ayon, Cuartero, Dumarao, Dao, Panitan, Roxas City) Guimaras Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands Dinagat Islands The northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza) The northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, City of Cabadbaran, Remedios T. Romualdez and Magallanes) Camiguin

READ: Cebu City under blue alert as TD Wilma brings days of rain

TCWS No. 1 warns of strong winds between 39 and 61 kph in the next 36 hours, posing minimal to minor threat to life and property.

“Wilma is forecast to move west southwestward until [Saturday] before turning generally westward for the remaining forecast period,” Pagasa explained.

“On the forecast track, the center of TD Wilma may make its initial landfall over Eastern Visayas between [Friday] evening and [Saturday] morning,” it added.

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