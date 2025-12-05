CESAFI: UP Cebu beats CIT-U, exceeds season goal with third win 

UP Cebu Fighting Maroons. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons wrapped up their Cesafi Season 25 campaign with a win they can proudly look back on, surpassing their preseason goal of at least two victories.

UP Cebu pulled off a tight 72–69 win over the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Wildcats on Friday, December 5, at the University of San Carlos Downtown Campus gym.

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Both teams ended the season with identical 3-11 records, but for the Fighting Maroons, the mark meant more than the numbers. Head coach Rommel Rasmo entered the year with modest expectations after the school joined the league in 2022, aiming simply to secure a pair of wins. That plan was challenged even further by injuries to key players such as Aaron Kres, Wenraye Sarol, and Andrew Padilla.

In their final assignment, Brandon Sainz closed his season strong with 18 points, two rebounds, two assists, and a steal. Raul Gilbuena added 12 points and nine rebounds, while Kent Joshua Cabanlit delivered a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double along with a block, a steal, and an assist.

CIT-U was paced by Keith Piodo’s 18 points and Serafin Duarte’s 14.

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The game lived up to its billing, featuring 11 lead changes and eight deadlocks as both squads traded punches throughout. The ending came down to free throws. With 13 seconds left, John Rey Guinita knocked down a corner three to cut UP Cebu’s lead to 71–69. Forced to foul, CIT-U sent Willy Castro to the line, and he calmly sank both for a 72–69 edge.

CIT-U still had a final chance to force overtime, but Piodo misfired on a contested three at the buzzer, sealing the game and giving UP Cebu a memorable finish to its season.

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