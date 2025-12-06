DOH on code white as Tropical Depression Wilma nears landfall

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MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday raised a code white alert ahead of the expected landfall of Tropical Depression Wilma and to ensure immediate emergency response in affected areas.

A code white alert is raised to ensure that all assigned medical personnel, medical equipment, and facilities will be ready to respond to emergencies.

READ: Wilma to bring heavy rain in Cebu this weekend — Pagasa

“Itinaas na ng Department of Health (DOH) ang Code White Alert bilang paghahanda para sa inaaahang pagtama ng bagyong #WilmaPH sa bansa partikular sa Eastern Visayas o Dinagat Islands ngayong Biyernes ng gabi o Sabado ng umaga,” the DOH said in a Facebook post.

READ: PNP on alert ahead of TD Wilma landfall

(The Department of Health raised Code White Alert to prepare for the expected landfall of Tropical Depression Vilma in the country, particularly in the Eastern Visayas or Dinagat Islands on Friday night or Saturday morning.)

According to the 8 p.m. bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Wilma wast spotted some 170 kilometers east of Borongan City in Eastern Samar, with a maximum wind speed of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

Pagasa also said that the center of Wilma is forecast to make landfall over Eastern Visayas on Saturday and will continue to traverse Visayas until Sunday.

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