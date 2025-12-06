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Daily Gospel, December 6, 2025

By: December 06, 2025

This is the Daily Gospel for December 6, 2025, which is the Saturday of the First Week of Advent.

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Daily Gospel, December 5, 2025

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Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 9, 35-38.10, 1.6-8. 

Jesus went around to all the towns and villages, teaching in their synagogues, proclaiming the gospel of the kingdom, and curing every disease and illness.

At the sight of the crowds, his heart was moved with pity for them because they were troubled and abandoned, like sheep without a shepherd.

Then he said to his disciples, “The harvest is abundant but the laborers are few, so ask the master of the harvest to send out laborers for his harvest.”

Then he summoned his twelve disciples and gave them authority over unclean spirits to drive them out and to cure every disease and every illness.

Go rather to the lost sheep of the house of Israel.

As you go, make this proclamation: ‘The kingdom of heaven is at hand.'”

Cure the sick, raise the dead, cleanse lepers, drive out demons. Without cost you have received, without cost you are to give.”

SOURCE: dailygospel.org

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