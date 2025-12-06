Beware of fake DSWD workers, scam solicitations — DSWD 7

The Department of Social Welfare and Development reminds the public to stay cautious of fake agency workers and officials. | INQUIRER.net Stock Photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — DSWD-7 has warned the public about individuals falsely presenting themselves as agency representatives to collect unauthorized payments.

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Central Visayas Officials reported incidents involving people asking for “processing fees” or donations in exchange for financial aid, despite no DSWD program requiring such charges.

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The agency clarified that all its services are free, except for the Minors Traveling Abroad certification, which has a fixed rate based on document validity.

Fake aid workers

Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero said she has never permitted anyone to use her name in transactions involving assistance or activities linked to the agency.

“I do not authorize anyone to use my name for transactions related to assistance or any activity that could lead to fraud,” she said in a statement.

She further reminded the public that DSWD staff are prohibited from collecting any gratuities from beneficiaries for any service offered by the office warning that individuals doing such are fake DSWD workers.

“All our programs and services—except for the MTA—are free, and beneficiaries are not required to pay any fees, tips, or gratuities to our staff,” she said.

The advisory stemmed from a report by a barangay official who encountered an individual pretending to be the regional director to solicit money from households.

‘Stay cautious’

The DSWD stressed that its personnel are not deployed to homes, barangays, or communities to request payments, describing such behavior as “deliberate attempts to exploit vulnerable families.”

The agency said efforts are underway to track down these fake DSWD workers and ensure they are held accountable for misrepresenting government services.

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Officials also urged residents to stay cautious during the holiday season, when scams often rise due to increased demand for assistance.

The public is encouraged to immediately report similar incidents to their Local Social Welfare and Development Office or the nearest police station.

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