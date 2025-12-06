DOH warns public vs. firecracker injuries, road crashes this holiday season

The Department of Health warns against the irresponsible use of firecrackers as the holiday season nears. | Inquirer Photo by Richard A. Reyes

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — As the holiday season nears, the Department of Health (DOH) has urged the public to take extra precautions against firecracker injuries and road crashes, which are expected to surge this month.

Dr. Shelbay Blanco, Medical Officer IV of DOH Central Visayas Center for Health Development (CVCHD), warned against the use of unregulated firecrackers to avoid unwanted incidents.

“As much as possible, dili ta magpabuto ilabi na mga illegal firecrackers. Giawhag sa nato nga if mag fireworks ta kay on open field,” he said during a discussion on Wednesday, December 3.

READ: DOH: 534 firecracker-related injuries logged so far

(As much as possible, we should avoid the use of firecrackers, especially the illegal ones. We also encourage everyone to set off fireworks only in open fields.)

Aside from fireworks-related injuries, he stressed that firecrackers may trigger respiratory problems, including asthma and other lung-related illnesses.

READ: HPG-7: Extra care urged amid busy holiday traffic

Road crashes also a risk

The DOH also noted a possible increase in road crashes as parties and gatherings become more frequent during the holiday season.

Among the most common causes are drunk driving and motorcycle-related accidents.

READ: ‘Goodbye Philippines’ kills 10-year-old boy in Talisay, Cebu

“If nakainom ta, stay put nalang sa ta. Pahuwason nato atong lawas sa alcohol usa ta modrive,” he said.

(If we have been drinking, we should just stay put. Let’s let our bodies recover from the alcohol before we should drive.)

READ: Asturias firecracker mishap: 23-year-old man dies after firecracker explodes on his face

Code White

To prepare for the expected surge in fireworks-related injuries and road crashes, Blanco announced that the DOH will raise its Code White alert from December 16, 2025, to January 4, 2026.

“Health facilities will be on heightened vigilance in terms of any fireworks-related injuries and road crashes,” he said.

The alert ensures that medical staff in hospitals, emergency rooms, primary care facilities, and Rural Health Units, are on standby and ready to respond to potential emergencies.

Blanco appealed to the public to celebrate responsibly to avoid overwhelming medical workers, considering that most have had no rest due to recent calamities that struck the province.

“Be responsible in terms of merry-making. Tabang na sad ni ninyo sa atong mga front liners nga dili ma overwhelm,” he said.

(This also helps our frontliners so they won’t be overwhelmed.)

Holiday surge

In last year’s holiday celebrations, the DOH noted a surge in injuries and road crash incidents. The agency recorded over 700 fireworks-related injuries from December 2024 until January 3, 2025.

“From December 21 to January 6, adunay pagsaka na more than 50 percent sa fireworks-related injuries,” Blanco said.

(There was an increase of more than 50 percent in fireworks-related injuries.)

Meanwhile, the DOH CVCHD noted 166 road crash cases from Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center alone.

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