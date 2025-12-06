Cebu still under Signal No 1: 211 evacuees take shelter amid TD Wilma

Wilma maintains its strength while over the sea east of Eastern Visayas. | DOST-Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Steady rains and rising risks from Tropical Depression (TD) Wilma kept Cebu under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 on Saturday, December 6.

It also pushed more than 200 residents to evacuate as local authorities warned of continued bad weather throughout the weekend.

TD Wilma maintained its strength over the sea east of Eastern Visayas early Saturday, with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h and gusts of up to 55 km/h, according to the 8 a.m. bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

READ: Wilma to bring heavy rain in Cebu this weekend — Pagasa

The system was last located 70 kilometers east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, moving slowly westward.

Cebu, including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, remains under Signal No. 1, where strong winds of 39 to 61 km/h and minimal to minor impacts are expected. Pagasa also warned of widespread rains due to Wilma and the prevailing shear line, with flooding and landslides still possible.

READ: Brgy. Umapad evacuees: TD Wilma postpones their decampment

211 evacuees across Cebu City

As of Friday, December 5, at least 48 families or 211 individuals sought temporary shelter in four evacuation centers in Cebu City, the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) reported.

Cebu City has been under a blue alert status since Thursday, Dec. 4.

DSWS head Portia Basamayor said these families evacuated due to persistent rains and landslide threats in upland and riverside communities.

The evacuees are currently housed in several sites. Regino Elementary School in Barangay Pahina Central shelters 39 families, totaling 173 individuals (91 male, 82 female). Tisa National High School accommodates three families with 16 individuals (4 male, 12 female). Busay Day Care Center is home to two families comprising 10 individuals (4 male, 6 female). At Baugo Gym in Barangay Budlaan, four families with 12 individuals (5 male, 7 female) are staying.

Basamayor assured that the city government continues to provide food, basic necessities, and psychosocial support to affected families as weather conditions remain unstable.

Rough seas and strong winds to persist

Pagasa retained its gale warning over the eastern seaboards of Luzon and Visayas, with waves reaching up to 5.5 meters in some areas. Sea travel remains risky for all vessels.

Even areas not under wind signals may experience strong to gale-force gusts due to the Northeast Monsoon (Amihan), the agency added.

Wilma to cross Visayas

Wilma is forecast to make landfall in Eastern Visayas today before crossing the Visayas landmass through Sunday. The tropical depression is expected to remain weak while inland, with possible intensification once it reaches the West Philippine Sea.

Authorities urged residents in flood-prone and landslide-prone communities to remain alert and to follow evacuation orders from local governments.

“Severe winds and heavy rainfall may still be experienced outside the landfall point,” Pagasa reminded.

Local disaster teams remain on heightened alert as Cebu braces for more rains this weekend.

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