Budoy’s “Ako si M-16,” “Original Sigbin” among Cebuano favorites

Errol “Budoy” Marabiles’ “Ako si M-16” is netizens’ favorite track, based on the comments of CDN Digital’s Siloy Asks. | Screengrabbed from Galaxy Records

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Following the recent passing of Junior Kilat frontman Errol “Budoy” Marabiles, Cebuanos turned to social media to share their favorite hits from the late artist.

In CDN Digital’s latest Siloy Asks segment, many netizens eagerly named their all-time favorite Budoy tracks.

The most commented song was “Ako si M-16.” It was one of Budoy’s breakout hits, known for its bold sound, reggae-rock-ska blend, and sharp social commentary.

The song quickly became an anthem for many Cebuanos due to its catchy hook and strong character, which helped shape Budoy’s unique style.

READ: Musician, ‘PBB’ alum Budoy Marabiles dies at 54

Following closely is “Original Sigbin.” The track stands out for its playful storytelling, which was inspired by the mythical Visayan creature, combining humor and local folklore.

Many listeners remember it as one of the most unique Cebuano songs ever produced, which is now a classic.

Besides those two tracks, some other songs were also tagged as Cebuano favorites. These include the following:

“ Buwad, Suka, Sili ” – A fun, food-themed track that highlights everyday Cebuano staples in a humorous way

” – A fun, food-themed track that highlights everyday Cebuano staples in a humorous way “ K-Fyne ” – A reggae favorite known for its smooth rhythm and early influence on the band’s distinct sound

” – A reggae favorite known for its smooth rhythm and early influence on the band’s distinct sound “ Hoy Agta ” – A playful song that taps into Bisayan folklore and Budoy’s imaginative storytelling

” – A playful song that taps into Bisayan folklore and Budoy’s imaginative storytelling “ Lubot sa Yawa ” – A comedic piece that reflects Budoy’s fearless humor and unfiltered creativity

” – A comedic piece that reflects Budoy’s fearless humor and unfiltered creativity “Kawatan” – A socially aware track hinting at corruption and societal issues, showcasing Budoy’s sharp commentary and political activism

Through these Cebuano favorites, Budoy’s legacy and art continues to live on in his fans’ memories and playlists, and in the hearts of everyone who considered him a legend.

READ: Watch out for the return of Budoy