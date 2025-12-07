The Language of Loss

By: Rythrishia A. Llagas and Erika Bianca Sanchez - BA Communication UP Cebu | December 07,2025 - 09:30 AM

Butuan and Cebu, once both rich and proud of their language, are experiencing a sad decline in the use of their native tongue. Both are also home to landmarks of deep historical significance having been visited by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan during his early days in the Philippines.

In downtown Butuan, in the northeastern part of Mindanao, the city’s iconic orange tricycles carry a fading cry: “Ato ini, kadyawon ta!” (This is ours, let’s make it better).

The words glint faintly beneath years of dust and sun. Few passengers feel the pride it once held, yet the reason for it is lost to time. Most drivers leave the stickers on out of pure habit, unaware that the very phrase they parade around town has become a quiet elegy that names their city.

Butuan is what remains when a community’s language is no longer an anchor to its identity. Its native tongue. Butuanon, now survives in fragments; spoken in the oldest poblaciones of the city, kept alive by elders, and remembered in diaspora communities abroad.

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Linguists classify it as nearly extinct; locals call it a loss the youth have yet to feel. The local government and advocates are fighting to reverse this decline.

In classrooms, English has taken root; in daily life, Cebuano prevails. Butuanon has long been pushed to the margins by the national policy favoring English as the medium of instruction.

“It is counter-patriotism,” says Francisco Villanueva, a Butuanon advocate and a resident of Banza, the oldest poblacion in the city and once home to Butuan’s earliest settlers.

Villanueva, also a longtime colleague of the late Greg Hontiveros, the city’s foremost historian and heritage champion, sees the decline of Butuanon as a forced surrender of identity. Proof, he says, that the loss of language is the first step toward forgetting who we are.

In Butuan, as in many parts of the country, the decision to forsake one’s mother tongue often stems less from indifference and more from a necessity.

Cebuano, and especially English, is perceived by locals as the language of opportunity—the ones that secure jobs, education, and mobility.

“It is a matter of practicality,” Villanueva says. “Seemingly, naa’y neo-colonialist idea nga mu-rule sa isa ka tao (there is a neo-colonistidea that rules over a person)… but the apex effort is really survival.”

To him, the shift is both understandable and tragic.

Centuries of colonial rule have conditioned Filipinos to equate foreign tongues with personal and professional advancement. A means of survival slowly accepted, until practicality turned into habit, and habit into forgetting.

Shared dilemma

Just a few hundred kilometers away, Cebu stands at an earlier chapter of the same story. In its busy streets, English has taken over signs, shop fronts, and billboards that people see every day. Cebuano remains, but mostly in small exchanges, such as a greeting or a vendor’s call. As the city grows more modern, its native voice slips further into memory.

If Butuanons once turned to Cebuano in pursuit of progress, Cebuanos now look to English for the exact same reason.

Linguistic imperialism

Cebuano historian and educator Trizer Dale Mansueto observes that this is part of “linguistic imperialism.” It is a slow shift where one language steadily replaces another. Cebuano once held the center of daily life, but English now occupies the spaces where it once thrived.

Still, traces of the local language persist in brief, human moments, perhaps through conversations between friends, or an exchange shared at home. These small moments show that while a language can lose ground, it does not disappear without resistance.

The growing use of English also influences how Cebu presents itself to outsiders. Tourists find a city that is easy to navigate in a language they already know. Locals, in turn, switch to English to make communication easier.

For Mansueto, however, Cebuano is more than a tool for communication. “Identity man nato ang language (Language is our identity),” he says, “It’s the soul of the Cebuano. Can you be a Cebuano without speaking Cebuano? I don’t think that’s possible.” His point echoes a truth that Villanueva also recognized: when a language disappears, a community loses a central part of its identity.

READ: Mother tongue removal: A step backward

A language carries the memory of a people. Every word that disappears takes with it a piece of culture, pride, and collective memory.

Mansueto encourages Cebuanos to keep the language alive in their daily choices: “Whether it is news, literature, or social media, I encourage everyone to read in Cebuano, because this is one way to help preserve the language and prevent it from falling out of use.”

The seemingly simple act of speaking Cebuano already preserves the language.

It keeps history alive. It protects belonging. It reminds people of who they are.

The deeper cost

When a language disappears, the aftermath is a loss of a way of thinking and living. Traditions lose clarity, stories lose detail, and history becomes something repeated rather than understood. Without the language that shaped their identity, people inherit distance from their own culture.

Although practicality may sound rational, people risk losing more than they gain. Replacing one’s native tongue for convenience only leads to disconnection from the roots that raised the people, from the very sense of belonging that language provides.

Yet, loss is not inevitable. A language survives when people keep using it at home, in school, at work, in everyday life. Every choice to speak and learn local languages—may it be Butuanon or Cebuano—keeps memory intact and identity rooted.

Preserving a language is not mere cultural work. A community that preserves its language preserves its story.

The language of loss is one.

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