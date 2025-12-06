Cebu City audit: COA flags P11.18B in ‘questionable’ spending

FILE: A glimpse at the facade of the Cebu City Hall. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City failed to secure a clean audit opinion for 2024 after state auditors flagged more than P11.18 billion in questionable expenditure reporting and billions more in unreliable assets.

The Commission on Audit (COA), in its 2024 Independent Auditor’s Report, said that the city’s financial statements are partially compliant but contain material misstatements that undermine their reliability.

COA cited P11,180,308,503.34 in expenditures that were reported as “actual amounts” despite being based merely on obligated funds and not on actual disbursements, a departure from proper accounting standards, which auditors said affected “the reliability, transparency, and accountability of financial reporting.”

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Obligated funds represent money committed or reserved for future payments through approved purchase orders or contracts, but no cash has been spent yet. Actual disbursements, or actual amounts, reflect real cash outflows when payments are made to suppliers or vendors.

READ: P59-M T-shirt procurement of Cebu Province flagged by COA

Billions in assets could not be verified

Beyond expenditures, auditors also flagged massive deficiencies in the city’s asset records with P4.25 billion in inventories whose “reliability and existence… could not be ascertained” due to incomplete physical counts.

Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) balances could not be validated due to incomplete physical count, and an unreconciled difference of P1,465,962,940.84 between the City Accounting Office and the Department of General Services.

COA further noted that P1,343,757,921.72 in PPE had been written off without following mandated guidelines for one-time PPE cleansing, resulting in understated asset accounts.

Income understatements, unrecorded donations, and missing liabilities

The city’s income was also understated due to:

Non-recognition of P340,326,307.25 in realized revenue from advance Real Property Tax collections.

Non-recording of P25,997,999.17 worth of donated PPE, including four patrol motorcycles and 11 K9 working dogs.

Three pending court cases with unfavorable outcomes amounting to P13,073,627.82 were not recorded or disclosed, making year-end liabilities “unreliable.”

COA also found negative balances totaling P8,325,815.87 in the subsidiary ledgers of four accountable officials due to uncorrected errors, distorting the reported Cash Local Treasury account.

Bank reconciliation issues persisted as well, with auditors noting a net unreconciled difference of P4,821,389.82, affecting the reported P3.66 billion Cash in Bank balance.

Even minor items were overlooked: breeding stocks worth P38,600 were unaccounted for, further adding to unreliable asset entries.

COA addressed its findings and qualified opinion to former mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who, as the city’s chief executive in 2024, bore direct responsibility for Cebu City’s financial reporting and compliance with government accounting standards.

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