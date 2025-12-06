TD Wilma now poses ‘low rainfall risk’ for Cebu — Pagasa

Dark rain clouds hover over some areas of Metro Cebu. | FILE PHOTO/Brian Ochoa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The threat of heavy rains in Cebu from Tropical Depression (TD) Wilma has eased, with local authorities saying the likelihood of significant flooding is now low.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan, said on Saturday, December 6, that while Wilma remains active, its effects on Cebu are limited.

“Si Wilma wala lang gyud ta maapektuhan sa iyang cloud rain bands kay na-disorganized siya tungod sa Amihan,” Quibalt explained. “Ang iyang cloudiness […] pag-ulan, ni-shift didto sa Southern Luzon so nikalit usab ang behavior. Hinay man gyud siya nga bagyo, initially giexpect nato nga daghan pag-ulan diri sa ato pero mao to ni-shared man siya, wala na sa sentro ang pag-ulan.”

(“Wilma’s cloud rain bands didn’t affect us much because they got disorganized by the [northeast monsoon]. Wilma’s cloudiness […] and rain shifted to South Luzon due to this change in typhoon behavior. It’s a weak storm. Initially, we expected heavy rains here in Cebu, but as I said, Wilma’s rain clouds were disorganized and had no center.”)

READ: Cebu still under Signal No 1: 211 evacuees take shelter amid TD Wilma

Quiblat added that the anticipated 50–100 millimeters of rain is unlikely.

“We may only see up to 50 mm in some northern areas. The chance of heavy rain due to Wilma is low, but not zero.”

Weather outlook for the coming days

Pagasa forecasts improving conditions for Cebu starting Sunday, as TD Wilma moves farther east. The depression is expected to make landfall in Eastern Samar on Saturday, traverse parts of the Visayas, and move over Palawan by Monday.

“By Tuesday, Wilma may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility as a tropical depression, though we do not expect it to develop into a low-pressure area,” Quiblat said.

READ: Over 8,600 passengers stranded in ports due to TD Wilma

TD Wilma Latest advisories

According to Pagasa’s Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 14, as of 10 a.m., Wilma’s center was spotted over the coastal waters of Sulat, Eastern Samar, with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h and gusts up to 55 km/h.

The system remains under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 in several northern and central Visayas areas, including parts of Cebu, where minimal to minor impacts are expected.

Heavy rainfall and severe winds may still occur outside the immediate path of Wilma, and residents in vulnerable areas are advised to remain alert and follow instructions from local authorities.

Gale warnings remain in effect for the eastern seaboards of Luzon and Visayas, with sea conditions ranging from moderate to very rough. Mariners are advised to exercise caution or remain in port until conditions improve.

For continuous updates on Wilma’s movement and potential impacts, residents should monitor advisories from their local Pagasa Regional Services Division.

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