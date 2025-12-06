Over 8,600 stranded passengers in ports due to TD Wilma

Stranded passengers at the port of Matnog in Sorsogon (File photo from PCG-Bicol)

MANILA, Philippines — Over 8,600 passengers were stranded in different ports across the country on Saturday (December 6, 2025) due to Tropical Depression Wilma, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

In its maritime advisory issued at 10 a.m., PCG said that there were 8,622 stranded passengers from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. in 87 ports in Southern Tagalog, Northeastern Mindanao, Northern Mindanao, Southern Visayas, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas and Western Visayas.

READ: Coast Guard halts all sea travel in Central Visayas due to TD Wilma

READ: TD Wilma maintains strength; Wind Signal No. 1 remains up in 27 areas

PCG added that 126 vessels, 38 motorbancas and 2,628 rolling cargoes were affected by the weather disturbance.

Meanwhile, 161 vessels and 101 motorbancas were taking shelter.

According to the 11 a.m. weather bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, TD Wilma maintained its strength as it moved closer to Eastern Samar and Northern Samar.

READ: Heavy rainfall forecast in several areas due to TD Wilma, shear line

It was last spotted over the coastal waters of Sulat in Eastern Samar as of 10 a.m.

It was still carrying a maximum wind speed of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

Wilma continued to move slowly in a westward direction.

The tropical depression is forecast to make a landfall over Eastern Samar or Northern Samar within today (Saturday).

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP