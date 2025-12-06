Insurance for leptospirosis patients: PhilHealth explains coverage

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. offers some coverage for patients who suffer leptospirosis. | INQUIRER file photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) continues to offer assistance for patients with illnesses linked to flood exposure.

Dr. Reginald Mangubat, head of PhilHealth Central Visayas’ benefits administration, raised concerns on rising leptospirosis cases during a discussion on Wednesday, December 3.

“Kahibawo man ta nga grabe kaayo ang pagbaha sa atong komunidad ug daghan kaayong tawo ang na-expose sa mga floodwaters. Ideally, ang angay buhaton is to avoid exposure. Kung na-expose, first thing we should do is seek consult from a professional,” he said.

(We know that the flooding in our community has been severe, and many people were exposed to the floodwaters. Ideally, the best thing to do is avoid exposure. If you were exposed, the first thing you should do is seek consultation from a professional.)

Even though the rainy season has ended, storms have battered the country, bringing with them loads of rainfall. Moreover, the weather bureau’s announcement of a La Niña phenomenon means that rains will not be letting up soon.

People who were exposed to floodwaters but did not see a doctor or take the right prophylaxis may be at risk of getting leptospirosis.

If the disease develops, Mangubat reminded the public that PhilHealth provides for patients who need hospitalization or treatment for complications.

READ: Mandaue doctors flag 10 suspected cases of leptospirosis

Available insurance for leptospirosis patients

For mild to moderate cases of leptospirosis, PhilHealth offers hospitalization coverage of up to ₱21,450. Meanwhile, patients with severe complications may avail of separate packages.

Mangubat said cases with acute kidney failure are covered ₱6,350 per dialysis session.

“Ang kanang hemodialysis, naa ni siyay series of sessions buhaton sa mga nephrologists. If ever ang patient sa leptospirosis ni undergo og napulo ka sessions, atong i-multiply ang ₱6,350 with ten,” he explained.

(Hemodialysis involves a series of sessions performed by nephrologists. If a leptospirosis patient undergoes ten sessions, we multiply ₱6,350 by ten.)

PhilHealth also covers internal jugular (IJ) vein catheter insertions needed for hemodialysis, offering up to ₱18,915 for facility and professional fees.

Other complications covered by their insurance include

₱37,635 for Acute Kidney Injury,

₱40,170 for Acute Liver Failure, and

₱62,400 for Acute Respiratory Failure.

READ: ‘Don’t self-medicate’ — DOH warns public on flood-related health risks

What is leptospirosis?

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection transmitted through water or soil contaminated with urine from infected animals, especially rats.

It commonly spreads during floods when contaminated water enters the body through open wounds.

Symptoms range from fever and muscle pain to severe complications affecting the kidneys, liver, or lungs.

Early medical treatment is crucial to prevent life-threatening conditions and long-term organ damage.

Following the recent string of floods in Cebu, the provincial government has recorded 175 leptospirosis cases from November 1 to 30, 2025.

READ: Leptospirosis: What Cebu residents need to know post-Tino

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