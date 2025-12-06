Ongoing tremors in Taal Volcano may lead to eruption — Phivolcs

Phreatic and phreatomagmatic eruptions are seen on the Taal Volcano at past midnight on Thursday, December 4, 2025. — File photo / Screengrab from Phivolcs / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the ongoing tremors observed at the Taal Volcano on Saturday hints at a possible eruption.

Taal Volcano recorded volcanic tremors which lasted for over 13 hours, according to Phivolcs’ around-the-clock monitoring update on Saturday.

READ: Taal Volcano logs surge in quakes, tremors in November

Phivolcs supervising science research specialist Paul Alanis said that the tremors are still ongoing and are being recorded for documentary purposes.

Alanis also recalled previous instances when tremors lasted for many hours and even weeks.

“Although in other instances, it lasts longer, most of the time, it signifies that an eruption may occur,” Alanis told Inquirer.

He also noted that the tremors are not usually felt by nearby residents.

Phivolcs defines a volcanic tremor as a continuous seismic signal with regular or irregular oscillations and low frequency.

It said the tremor “can be caused by different processes inside the volcano, including resonance triggered by magma or magmatic gas flowing through cracks and vents, successive overlapping low-frequency earthquakes and eruption of magma.”

Aside from this activity, Phivolcs recorded four volcanic earthquakes from Taal Volcano on Friday.

The volcano also released 513 tons of sulfur dioxide on Friday, which was slightly higher than the 229 tons released a day before.

It also released a 450-meter plume which drifted southwestward.

Phivolcs noted that the Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 1 or low-level unrest.

The agency still prohibits entry into Taal Volcano Island or the permanent danger zone, especially the main crater and Daang Kastila fissures.

It does not also allow occupancy and boating on Taal Lake and flying of aircraft close to the volcano.

The agency also warned the residents of possible hazards such as stream-driven or phreatic or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and expulsions of volcanic gas. /apl

READ: Taal Volcano: No imminent major eruption here, says Phivolcs chief

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