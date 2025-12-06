Napolcom fires cop over lewd online posts: ‘Clear insult to women’

File photo of the DILG-Napolcom Building on EDSA corner Quezon Avenue in Quezon City. Image from the DILG’s Facebook page.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Police Commission (Napolcom) on Saturday fires a cop over sexually explicit and indecent online posts.

Police Staff Sergeant Alexis Karil O. Sabater, who used the online handle “Semi Pogi,” uploaded videos between April and June 2025. The content in the videos showed acts described by Napolcom as degrading to women.

The videos included scenes such as slapping a woman, forcing her to eat food, simulating sexual acts, and appearing in police uniform without authorization. Some clips even depicted kids drinking milk as he consumed alcohol.

READ: Police official accused of raping minor dropped from PNP rolls

Napolcom Vice Chair Rafael Calinisan said in a statement that the videos were “a clear insult to the dignity of women” and ordered a motu propio investigation, which led them to fire the cop.

He warned other content creators to “use your influence with prudence and be responsible when posting on social media.”

Sabater, however, defended his posts as personal expression and a source of supplemental income, insisting he had deleted the videos once concerns were raised.

READ: PNPA instructor dismissed for sexual assault on cadet

After reviewing the case, Napolcom found him guilty of conduct unbecoming of a police officer and ordered his dismissal, citing both the explicit nature of the content and his identification as a member of the Philippine National Police.

The commission noted that public perception, rather than claimed intent, is the controlling standard in evaluating such misconduct.

The decision follows Napolcom’s zero-backlog policy, which mandates resolving new administrative cases within 60 days. /mr

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