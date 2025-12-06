Cesafi shocker: Officials pull UCLM from top seeding in junior semis

University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue Junior Webmasters take ninth place in the Cesafi junior standings after the forfeiture of seven games. | Sugboanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cesafi league officials announced the forfeiture of seven games featuring Noe Lingoste of the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue Junior Webmasters.

This upended the team’s bid for top seeding in the final four or semifinals in the high school basketball tournament.

Lingoste played in a “ligang labas” (unsanctioned league) — a violation of league regulations, Cesafi said in a statement released Saturday, December 6.

READ: Magis Eagles in final 4 again, coach lauds team’s discipline

Clear prohibition

The act breached Rule 11.5, which bars athletes from joining outside tournaments while the Cesafi season is ongoing.

Consequently, all games in which he played in Cesafi’s 25th season have been forfeited.

League officials conducted the investigation after Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) sent an inquiry on Lingoste’s alleged violation through a formal letter to Cesafi commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy.

The USJ-R assistant athletic director has also questioned the reported situation on Cesafi’s official group chat.

READ: SHS-AdC Magis Eagles soar past CEC, secure twice-to-beat edge

UCLM down to 9th place

The official decision immediately removed UCLM from contention for the top seed.

Heading into tomorrow’s final four, the Webmasters were to face the Cebu Eastern College Dragons with a twice-to-beat advantage.

The forfeiture, however, pushed UCLM down to ninth place with a 3–7 record.

This is a far cry from their initial 8–2 standing as the high-school division leader.

Cesafi’s statement was signed by Commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy together with deputy commissioners Jesus “Boyet” Velez, Dr. Danilo Villadolid and Mitchell “Danny” Duran.

They said participating in outside contests is a “mortal sin” in the league.

They applied the corresponding sanction and directed the forfeiture of all games in which the offending player appeared.

UCLM head coach Calib Gawangon removed Lingoste from the roster on November 2. Lingoste competed in the Governor Toto Defensor Cup Inter-Town Basketball Tournament 2025 in Tigbauan, Iloilo.

Magis Eagles rise

Under the revised standings, the defending champions — SHS-AdC Magis Eagles — take the top seed, while the UC Main Baby Webmasters slot in at No. 2.

Both carry twice-to-beat advantages into the high-school final four, tentatively scheduled for December 7 at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Magis Eagles will face the No. 4 seed CIT-U Junior Wildcats, while UC Main will play the CEC Dragons.

Windfall for UC Main

Earlier this week, UC Main had been eliminated via the points-quotient tiebreaker between CEC and CIT-U — but the recent shakeup has thrust them back into contention, prompting a last-minute practice ahead of tomorrow.

Cesafi is allowing UCLM 24 hours to file an appeal to its board, subject to a ₱10,000 fee.

Depending on the outcome, the high-school final four schedule may yet be adjusted.

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