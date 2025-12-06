Bong Revilla on facing allegations: ‘Truth is on my side’

Former Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla, after being listed as a respondent in the flood mess cases in Bulacan before the Department of Justice (DOJ), said he will face allegations with courage, emphasizing that the truth is on his side.

Revilla said in a statement on Saturday, “I have lived my life facing all challenges thrown my way. I didn’t run, I didn’t hide. I didn’t back down then, I won’t back down now.”

READ: Bong Revilla, Zaldy Co respondents in flood control cases before DOJ

“And because the truth is on my side, I will face it with courage and determination,” he noted.

On Friday, the DOJ Spokesperson Atty. Polo Martinez said Revilla and former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co “were admitted as additional respondents in the cases involving SYMS Construction and Trading.”

Martinez said the cases are currently pending preliminary investigation, adding that Revilla was given a few days to submit a counter-affidavit.

The former senator, meanwhile, said in the statement that the accusations against him are “not only lies but simply unbelievable.”

READ: ‘Bong’ Revilla should face ‘flood mess’ charges, too, says ICI

“I am an easy target being used to muddle the truth, but the truth will always come out. My name is being used to deflect from the truth—but the truth, never, can be covered up,” the former senator said.

“Together with you, I believe that in the end, those who are truly guilty will be held accountable—for justice and for the people,” he likewise said, addressing the public.

On Wednesday, Revilla had been included in the recommendation submitted by the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) to the Office of the Ombudsman for charges, including plunder, in relation to the flood control anomalies.

ICI chair Andres Reyes earlier said the referral was based on the affidavits of former Public Works Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, who previously accused Revilla of seeking a 25 percent commission — totaling P125 million — on flood control projects.

Revilla has since denied Bernardo’s allegations. /mr

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