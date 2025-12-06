Cebu City’s ‘Dayon-Dayon’ volleyball tilt draws best teams to plaza

A highlight of one of the Cebu City Open Dayon-Dayon Tournament in the city’s Plaza Independencia | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) successfully launched its inaugural Cebu City Open Dayon-Dayon Tournament at Plaza Independencia.

The tournament on Saturday, December 6 featured 16 pairs each in the men’s and women’s divisions. They competed for cash prizes and trophies.

Dejaño, in his opening remarks, described the tournament as a teaser for even bigger plans for Cebu City’s Dayon-Dayon volleyball scene in 2026.

The CCSC under its chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejaño organized the event. Ryan “Busagak”

Rubi, a prominent figure in the Dayon-Dayon community helped put the competitions together.

READ: Cebu City Open Dayon-Dayon volleyball tilt set this Saturday

Games for the barangays

“We in the sports commission are looking for sports events that really involve the people of the barangays,” Dejaño said in Cebuano.

“We spoke with Mayor Nestor Archival about the Dayon-Dayon. He found it good for enabling people from different barangays to join.”

CCSC Commissioner Joe France Canizares joined Dejaño the event.

“We hope to organize a bigger tournament. Perhaps we can hold an inter-barangay one,” Dejaño added.

“We will make every effort to improve this venue so that Dayon-Dayon may [always] be played here,” Dejaño added.

READ: Cesafi collegiate volleyball tournament opens Sunday at USPF

Modified volleyball

Dayon-Dayon is a modified version of volleyball. Players must keep the ball in the air, not letting it touch the ground.

At the same time, players are forbidden to pass or lob the ball to a partner. This means the game is fast-paced—hence the name “dayon-dayon,” which is Cebuano for nonstop or uninterrupted.

In the men’s division of the tournament, players competed in a treble format. The women played in quadro.

Everyone played single sets in elimination rounds. The finals, however, followed a best-of-three format.

Dejaño emphasized that the tournament aligns with CCSC’s goals. The commission aims to host competitions for less exposed or less popular sports to encourage diversity and inclusivity among Cebu City’s sports enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, Dejaño also gave a teaser for an upcoming project.

The sports commission plans to organize Olympic games for senior citizens.

Slated fdor next year, the games will follow the standards of the World Senior Games.

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