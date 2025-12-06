PhilHealth funds safe: DBM vows timely, transparent release

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MANILA — To support the immediate expansion and improvement of its services, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) commits to the timely, transparent, and safe release of Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) funds.

This comes as PhilHealth is set to receive PHP113 billion in 2026, following the restoration of PHP60 billion in previously withheld funds, in addition to the PHP53.13 billion originally proposed for next year.

In a statement, Executive Secretary Ralph Recto described the allocation of a record-breaking PHP113-billion subsidy as “the boldest and most decisive investment in universal healthcare for vulnerable and underprivileged Filipinos in the country’s history.”

“A significant portion of the subsidy will be sourced from sin tax revenues — funds collected from alcohol and tobacco products that are channeled back into healthcare,” Recto said.

READ: Insurance for leptospirosis patients: PhilHealth explains coverage

He added that the unprecedented PHP113-billion subsidy will directly support the healthcare needs of indigent families, senior citizens, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable sectors, ensuring that millions receive expanded PhilHealth coverage without additional burden.

In a decision dated Dec. 3, the Supreme Court unanimously ordered the return of PHP60 billion previously transferred to the National Treasury and permanently prohibited the transfer of the remaining PHP29.9 billion fund balance.

READ: SC orders return of P60-B excess funds to PhilHealth

As early as September though, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. had already ordered the return of the withheld funding to PhilHealth.

Recto noted that the 2026 budget reflects that this promise has been delivered in full.

“This administration promised to protect underprivileged Filipinos through better healthcare. With the PHP113-billion allocation, we are not just keeping that promise — we are exceeding it,” he said.

“This is the largest single-year investment for the poor under universal healthcare.” (PNA)

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