Senoc, PMI boys spice up “Bakbakan Singko sa Naga” boxing card

L–R: Arlando Senoc, Richard Laspona, Angilou Dalogdog, and Datu Adam | Facebook photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Arlando Senoc of the Big Yellow Boxing Stable will headline the annual “Bakbakan Singko sa Naga” on December 21 at the Enan Chiong Sports Complex in Naga City, southern Cebu.

He is set to chase the biggest title of his budding career as he faces Jeric Noynay in a 10-round clash for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific Youth Flyweight belt.

READ: PMI, Suganob eye February win for a shot at boxing world title

The 22-year-old Senoc, a Southern Leyte native now based in Cebu, boasts an unbeaten record of 7–0 with six knockouts. He will put that perfect slate on the line against Noynay, who holds a 5–1 record with one knockout.

The “Bakbakan Singko sa Naga” boxing showcase is promoted by Kenneth Rontal in partnership with the Naga City LGU.

The undercard matches

Meanwhile, the 10 undercard bouts will feature three promising fighters from the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable.

PMI Bohol’s Richard Laspona (9–0, 5KOs), Angilou Dalogdog (10–1, 4KOs), and Datu Adam (5–0, 3KOs) will make their out-of-province debut, representing the stable on this high-profile fight card.

Laspona, who scored a decision win over world-title contender Robert Paradero in September, will face Arvin John Sampaga (8–3–1, 3KOs) — a familiar opponent previously defeated by Laspona’s stablemate Shane Gentallan during the same Tagbilaran City card. Their 10-rounder is set in the 110-pound division.

Dalogdog will take on Dennis Gaviola (3–9–2, 2KOs) in an eight-round 112-pound bout, while Adam, one of PMI’s newest prospects, squares off with Kier Espere (8–8–1, 2KOs) of Surigao City in another eight-rounder.

The “Bakbakan Singko sa Naga” event features other bouts, which include Reycar Auxilio vs. Michael Adolfo, Carlo Demecillo vs. Justine Darap, Alexander Fredericksson vs. Jason Canoy Manigos, Rafie Jamero vs. Kasty Flores, John Dominic Ledres vs. Jeriel Quisto, Trestan Jay Racho vs. Ronie Urgiel, and Deams Loyd Valdes vs. Norman Rusiana.

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