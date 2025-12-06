Mandaue traders need permits to operate outside address for holidays

Lawyer August Lizer Malate, head of the Mandaue City Business Permit and Licensing Office | CDN Digital photo by Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) in Mandaue City has reminded business owners to secure permits if they plan to hold events outside their usual locations during the Christmas season.

Lawyer August Lizer Malate, BPLO head, said the office is asking owners of bars and recreational establishments to ensure the safety and security of their customers.

Activities are expected to increase during the Christmas holidays.

Malate noted that some business owners attempt to operate outside designated areas, prompting stricter oversight.

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Peace, order prioritized

He emphasized that any activity affecting the public should maintain peace and order.

The city, he added, remains strict in responding to complaints and violations involving public policy, safety, and health.

According to him, businesses operating beyond their designated areas must secure an additional permit, although those staying within their approved locations do not need one.

“Anything they do that concerns the public, they should really maintain peace and order on their part to avoid any problems,” said Malate.

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‘Christmas monitors’

He added that Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano may deploy a monitoring team for the Christmas period.

Malate said the team will likely oversee the sale of fireworks, which is under the jurisdiction of the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office.

Aside from recreational areas, the BPLO is also urging malls to inform the office in advance of any Christmas sales.

This is to allow the agency to prepare for the corresponding influx of people and coordinate with the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue for traffic management.

Malate acknowledged that extended operating hours during the holiday rush benefits shoppers who want to take advantage of sales or avoid heavy traffic.

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